Daily arrest log - April 6

Below are the arrests for April 6. All listed are presumed innocent until proven guilty.
Patrick Clark, 50, was arrested on April 6 at 2:30 a.m. at 200 N. Apperson Way. He was charged with possession of methamphetamine (level 6 felony).
Charles Dunmore, 57, was arrested on April 6 at 2:25 a.m. at 200 N. Apperson Way. He was charged with possession of marijuana (class B misdemeanor).
Jimmy Niemi, 41, was arrested on April 6 at 12:40 a.m. at North Buckeye Street and West Mulberry Street. He was charged with operating while intoxicated (class C misdemeanor), a warrant for failure to appear, and a warrant from Miami County.