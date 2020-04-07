Daily arrest log - April 6

Below are the arrests from April 6 by Kokomo Police Department. All those charged are presumed innocent until proven guilty.
Chad Chapman, 30, was arrested at 4:51 p.m. at 100 S. Union St. He was arrested on a warrant for possession of marijuana and body attachment.
James Rayn, 22, was arrested at 10:49 a.m. at 1745 E. Havens St. He was charged with battery (level 6 felony), theft (class A misdemeanor), and RLE (class A misdemeanor).
Ashayla Spearman, 18, was arrested at 4:14 p.m. at 4463 S. 00 EW. She was charged with theft (class A misdemeanor), forgery (level 6 felony), and possession of marijuana (class B misdemeanor).
Ronald Miller, 52, was arrested at 1:01 a.m. at 1036 S. Home Ave. He was charged with criminal trespass (class A misdemeanor).