You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
editor's pick featured

Daily arrest log - April 5

  • Updated
  • Comments
  • 1 min to read
Cuffs

Below are the arrests for April 5. All listed are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

James Hawkins, 26, was arrested on April 5 at 9:40 p.m. at 268 South and S.R. 931. He was charged with a warrant from Marion County.

Adam Jones, 27, was arrested on April 5 at 12:08 a.m. at 2732 N. Locke St. He was charged with a warrant for possession of methamphetamine.

Troy Long, 42, was arrested on April 5 at 11:23 p.m. at East Vaile Avenue and South Bell Street. He was charged with possession of cocaine (level 6 felony) and possession of methamphetamine (level 6 felony). Anthony Sagarsee, 40, was arrested on April 5 at 1:05 a.m. at 2808 S. Reed Road. He was charged with invasion of privacy (level 6 felony).

Tags