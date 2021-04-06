Daily arrest log - April 5

Below are the arrests for April 5. All listed are presumed innocent until proven guilty.
James Hawkins, 26, was arrested on April 5 at 9:40 p.m. at 268 South and S.R. 931. He was charged with a warrant from Marion County.
Adam Jones, 27, was arrested on April 5 at 12:08 a.m. at 2732 N. Locke St. He was charged with a warrant for possession of methamphetamine.
Troy Long, 42, was arrested on April 5 at 11:23 p.m. at East Vaile Avenue and South Bell Street. He was charged with possession of cocaine (level 6 felony) and possession of methamphetamine (level 6 felony). Anthony Sagarsee, 40, was arrested on April 5 at 1:05 a.m. at 2808 S. Reed Road. He was charged with invasion of privacy (level 6 felony).