Daily arrest log - April 30

Below are the arrests from April 30 by Kokomo Police Department. All those charged are presumed innocent until proven guilty.
Antwan Coleman, 39, was arrested at 4:14 p.m. at 151 S. Reed Road. He was charged with possession of cocaine (level 6 felony) and OWI (level 6 felony).
Zackary Hubbard, 34, was arrested at 5 p.m. at 1920 E. Markland Ave. He was charged with theft (class A misdemeanor) and also arrested on three warrants for escape.
John Walsh, 37, was arrested at 9:14 p.m. at 1920 E. Markland Ave. He was charged with theft (level 6 felony).