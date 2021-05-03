Daily arrest log - April 30 to May 2

Below are the arrests for April 30 to May 2. All listed are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

Curt Beck, 34, was arrested on May 2 at 2:12 p.m. at 2900 Baton Rouge Drive. He was charged with domestic battery - a prior for unrelated convictions (level 6 felony).

Logan Colburn, 18, was arrested on May 1 at 12:54 a.m. at 2116 Longwood Drive. He was charged with domestic battery - adult knowing the presence of a child (level 6 felony), strangulation (level 6 felony), public intoxication (class B misdemeanor), and being a minor in possession of alcohol.

Jessica Leija, 41, was arrested on April 30 at 5:48 p.m. at 802 N. Morrison St. She was charged with possession of a hypodermic syringe or needle (level 6 felony), possession of marijuana (class B misdemeanor), possession of methamphetamine (level 6 felony), and a warrant for possession of methamphetamine.

Jerome McCaskill, 50, was arrested on May 2 at 4:56 p.m. at 820 N. Ohio St. He was charged with possession of a hypodermic syringe or needle (level 6 felony), possession of marijuana (class B misdemeanor), and possession of paraphernalia (class C misdemeanor).

Jamie Rodriguez, 40, was arrested on May 2 at 9:28 p.m. at North Courtland Avenue and West Jefferson Road and was charged with operating a vehicle while intoxicated (class C misdemeanor).

Wade Stark, 37, was arrested on May 1 at 3:56 a.m. at SR 931 and West Havens Street. He was charged with operating a vehicle while intoxicated (class A misdemeanor) and a prior for operating a vehicle while intoxicated (level 6 felony).

Amanda Sliter, 39, was arrested on April 2 at 9:14 a.m. at 710 E. Vaile Ave. She was charged with possession of stolen property (level 6 felony), operating without ever obtaining a license (class C misdemeanor), and driving while suspended (class A misdemeanor).

David Till, 32, was arrested on April 1 at 11 p.m. at South Union Street and East Harrison Street. He was charged with possession of a hypodermic syringe or needle (level 6 felony), possession of a handgun without a license (class A misdemeanor), and operating without ever obtaining a license (class C misdemeanor).

Ceairra Young, 21, was arrested on April 2 at 2:51 p.m. at 610 W. Elk Drive. She was charged with battery resulting in moderate bodily injury (level 6 felony) and possession of a schedule drug (class A misdemeanor).