Daily arrest log - April 29

Below are the arrests from April 29 by Kokomo Police Department. All those charged are presumed innocent until proven guilty.
Kayla Edgerley, 32, was arrested at 8:43 p.m. at the intersection of 931 and Boulevard Street. She was charged with two counts of OWI (class A misdemeanor).
Maurice Lawson, 50, was arrested at 11:13 p.m. at the intersection of Walnut and Longview streets. He was charged with possession of cocaine (level 6 felony).
Debra Marshall, 54, was arrested at 11:25 p.m. at the intersection of Walnut and Longview streets. She was charged with possession of marijuana (class B misdemeanor) and possession of cocaine (level 6 felony).
Heather Shook, 38, was arrested at 11:25 p.m. at the intersection of Walnut and Longview streets. She was charged with false informing (class B misdemeanor), possession of cocaine (level 6 felony), and also arrested on warrants for possession of meth and body attachment.