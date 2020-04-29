editor's pick featured

Daily arrest log - April 28

  • Updated
  • 1 min to read
Cuffs

Below are the arrests from April 28 by Kokomo Police Department. All those charged are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

Todd Batt, 49, was arrested at 10:29 p.m. at 320 W. Elm St. He was charged with RLE (class A misdemeanor).

Sara Glassburn, 28, was arrested at 8:56 p.m. at 1201 S. Elizabeth St. She was arrested on a warrant for possession of meth.

Sara Helms, 33, was arrested at 8 p.m. at 1907 W. Sycamore St. She was arrested on a warrant for theft.

Ronald Miller, 52, was arrested at 5:26 p.m. at 219 E. Sycamore St. He was arrested for PI (class B misdemeanor).

Support Local Journalism

Now, more than ever, the world needs trustworthy reporting—but good journalism isn’t free. Please support us by making a contribution.

Shannon Morgan, 50, was arrested at 3:57 p.m. at 1318 S. Buckeye St. She was charged with invasion of privacy (class A misdemeanor).

Calee Albertson, 18, was arrested at 4:05 a.m. in the 400 block of West Boulevard Street. She was charged with possession of a syringe (level 6 felony), dealing meth conspiracy (level 2 felony), dealing marijuana (level 6 felony), possession of marijuana (class A misdemeanor), visiting a common nuisance (class B misdemeanor), and possession of meth (level 3 felony).

Christopher Cook, 29, was arrested at 4:07 a.m. at 300 block of West Boulevard Street. He was charged with possession of a syringe (level 6 felony), possession of a handgun without a license (class A misdemeanor), possession of a firearm by a serious violent felon (level 4 felony), dealing meth (level 2 felony), dealing marijuana (level 6 felony), possession of marijuana (class B misdemeanor), maintaining a common nuisance (level 6 felony), and possession of meth (level 3 felony).

Vrena Fry, 57, was arrested at 2:45 a.m. at 1907 W. Sycamore St. She was charged with possession of a scheduled drug (class A misdemeanor) and PI alcohol (class B misdemeanor).

Sara Hensley, 19, was arrested at 3:54 a.m. at Boulevard and Armstrong streets. She was charged with visiting a common nuisance (level 6 felony), possession of a handgun without a license (class A misdemeanor), dealing meth-conspiracy (level 2 felony), dealing marijuana (level 6 felony), possession of marijuana (class B misdemeanor), and possession of meth (level 3 felony).

Tags