Daily arrest log - April 28

Below are the arrests from April 28 by Kokomo Police Department. All those charged are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

Todd Batt, 49, was arrested at 10:29 p.m. at 320 W. Elm St. He was charged with RLE (class A misdemeanor).

Sara Glassburn, 28, was arrested at 8:56 p.m. at 1201 S. Elizabeth St. She was arrested on a warrant for possession of meth.

Sara Helms, 33, was arrested at 8 p.m. at 1907 W. Sycamore St. She was arrested on a warrant for theft.

Ronald Miller, 52, was arrested at 5:26 p.m. at 219 E. Sycamore St. He was arrested for PI (class B misdemeanor).

Shannon Morgan, 50, was arrested at 3:57 p.m. at 1318 S. Buckeye St. She was charged with invasion of privacy (class A misdemeanor).

Calee Albertson, 18, was arrested at 4:05 a.m. in the 400 block of West Boulevard Street. She was charged with possession of a syringe (level 6 felony), dealing meth conspiracy (level 2 felony), dealing marijuana (level 6 felony), possession of marijuana (class A misdemeanor), visiting a common nuisance (class B misdemeanor), and possession of meth (level 3 felony).

Christopher Cook, 29, was arrested at 4:07 a.m. at 300 block of West Boulevard Street. He was charged with possession of a syringe (level 6 felony), possession of a handgun without a license (class A misdemeanor), possession of a firearm by a serious violent felon (level 4 felony), dealing meth (level 2 felony), dealing marijuana (level 6 felony), possession of marijuana (class B misdemeanor), maintaining a common nuisance (level 6 felony), and possession of meth (level 3 felony).

Vrena Fry, 57, was arrested at 2:45 a.m. at 1907 W. Sycamore St. She was charged with possession of a scheduled drug (class A misdemeanor) and PI alcohol (class B misdemeanor).

Sara Hensley, 19, was arrested at 3:54 a.m. at Boulevard and Armstrong streets. She was charged with visiting a common nuisance (level 6 felony), possession of a handgun without a license (class A misdemeanor), dealing meth-conspiracy (level 2 felony), dealing marijuana (level 6 felony), possession of marijuana (class B misdemeanor), and possession of meth (level 3 felony).