Daily arrest log - April 24 to 26

Below are the arrests by Kokomo Police Department from April 24 through April 26. All those charged are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

Tyrone Cannon, 46, was arrested on April 25 at 2:42 a.m. at the intersection of Markland Avenue and Washington Street. He was arrested on warrants for counterfeiting, possession of a controlled substance, possession of meth, and RLE.

Damian Jaimz, 24, was arrested on April 24 at 7:40 p.m. at 1201 E. Vaile St. He was charged with leaving the scene of an accident (class B misdemeanor).

Brady Lange, 19, was arrested on April 26 at 11:30 p.m. at 2700 N. Washington St. He was charged with RLE (level 6 felony), possession of meth (level 6 felony), and possession of paraphernalia (class C misdemeanor).

Jordan McCarty, 29, was arrested on April 25 at 10:54 a.m. at 3500 S. Lafountain St. McCarty was arrested on a warrant for possession of a syringe.

Justin Newcom, 26, was arrested on April 24 at 600 Marsha Ct. He was charged with IOP (level 6 felony).

Bryan Rinearson, 30, was arrested on April 26 at 10:12 p.m. at 800 E. Hoffer St. He was charged with possession of marijuana (class A misdemeanor) and arrested for a warrant for IOP.

Jessica Stout, 39, was arrested on April 24 at 9 p.m. at 917 Brentwood St. She was charged with neglect of a dependent (level 5 felony), dealing cocaine or a narcotic drug (level 4 felony), dealing meth (level 2 felony), possession of marijuana (class B misdemeanor), maintaining a common nuisance (level 6 felony), possession of cocaine or narcotic drug (level 6 felony), possession of meth (level 3 felony), and possession of a scheduled drug (level 6 felony).

Joe Stout, 50, was arrested on April 24 at 9:11 p.m. at 917 Brentwood St. He was charged with visiting a common nuisance (class A misdemeanor), dealing cocaine or a narcotic drug (level 4 felony), dealing meth (level 2 felony), possession of marijuana (class B misdemeanor), possession of cocaine or a narcotic drug (level 6 felony), possession of a scheduled drug (level 6 felony), and possession of paraphernalia (class C misdemeanor).

Keith Terrell, 30, was arrested on April 25 at 5:50 p.m. at 100 S. Union St. He was charged with aggravated battery (level 3 felony).