Daily arrest log - April 23

Below are the arrests by Kokomo Police Department from April 23. All those charged are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

Jacob Everhart, 44, was arrested at 3:52 p.m. at 1502 S. Plate St. He was charged with RLE (class A misdemeanor), dealing meth (level 2 felony), possession of marijuana (class B misdemeanor), possession of meth (level 3 felony), and possession of paraphernalia (class C misdemeanor).

Aaron Fisher, 35, was arrested at 3:15 p.m. at 1305 E. Murden St. He was arrested on a warrant for possession of a legend drug.

Peter Foltz, 39, was arrested at 7 p.m. at 1920 E. Markland St. He was charged with theft (level 6 felony).

Christopher France, 59, was arrested at 8:16 p.m. at 1661 Columbus St. He was charged with possession of a police radio (class B misdemeanor), possession of meth (level 6 felony), possession of paraphernalia (class C misdemeanor), and habitual traffic violator-lifetime (class C misdemeanor).

Ronald Miller, 52, was arrested at 4:32 p.m. at 200 W. Mulberry St. He was charged with PI-alcohol (class B misdemeanor).

Justin Newcomb, 26, was arrested at 1:13 p.m. at 600 Marsha Ct. He was charged with domestic battery (class A misdemeanor), strangulation (level 6 felony), and confinement (level 6 felony).

Carl Phillips Jr., 35, was arrested at 10 p.m. at 1304 E. Murden St. He was charged with possession of a syringe (level 6 felony), possession of meth (level 6 felony), and possession of paraphernalia (class C misdemeanor).