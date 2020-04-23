editor's pick featured Daily arrest log - April 22 Apr 23, 2020 Apr 23, 2020 Updated 10 hrs ago 1 min to read Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Below are the arrests from April 22 by Kokomo Police Department. All those charged are presumed innocent until proven guilty. Jonathan Williams, 35, was arrested at 1:24 a.m. at 1303 N. Apperson Way. He was arrested on a warrant for battery. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Kokomo Perspective Howard County Daily Arrests Arrest Log Arrests Kpd April 22