Daily arrest log - April 22

Below are the arrests from April 22 by Kokomo Police Department. All those charged are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

Jonathan Williams, 35, was arrested at 1:24 a.m. at 1303 N. Apperson Way. He was arrested on a warrant for battery.

