Daily arrest log - April 22

Below are the arrests for April 22. All listed are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

Alexzaner Castillo, 21, was arrested on April 22 at 6:35 p.m. at East Sycamore Road and South Ohio Street. He was charged with operating without ever obtaining a license (class C misdemeanor).

Jaiyere Jackson, 18, was arrested on April 22 at 10:24 a.m. at 2501 S. Berkley Road. She was charged with a warrant for disorderly conduct.

Troy Long, 42, was arrested on April 22 at 6:30 p.m. at 1920 E. Markland Ave. He was charged with theft-shoplifting (class A misdemeanor) and possession of paraphernalia (class C misdemeanor).

Joshua Phillips, 35, was arrested on April 22 at 4:29 p.m. at 1237 S. Calumet St. He was charged with invasion of privacy (class A misdemeanor) and a warrant for non-compliance.

Lesley Miller, 49, was arrested on April 22 at 3:19 a.m. at East Gerhart Street and North Apperson Way. She was charged with operating a vehicle with an ACE of 0.15 or more (class A misdemeanor).

Amanda Weaver, 23, was arrested on April 22 at 1:19 a.m. at South Washington Street and Smith Road. She was charged with operating a vehicle while intoxicated (class C misdemeanor).

Charles Wright, 21, was arrested on April 22 at 1:10 a.m. at East Markland Avenue and South Buckeye Street. He was charged with possession of methamphetamine (level 6 felony).