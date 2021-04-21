Daily arrest log - April 20

Below are the arrests for April 20. All listed are presumed innocent until proven guilty.
Christopher Barnett, 48, was arrested on April 20 at 4:58 a.m. at West Markland Avenue and South Dixon Road. He was charged with a warrant for violation of probation and petition to revoke.
Maurice Lawson, 51, was arrested on April 20 at South Elizabeth Street and East Vaile Avenue. He was charged with resisting law enforcement (class A misdemeanor), possession of methamphetamine (level 6 felony), and possession of paraphernalia (class C misdemeanor).
Tylor Leyk, 21, was arrested on April 20 at 3:02 a.m. at East Lincoln Road and South Goyer Road. He was charged with manufacturing/dealing methamphetamine (level 2 felony), possession of marijuana (class B misdemeanor), and possession of methamphetamine (level 4 felony).
Dawn Miller, 37, was arrested on April 20 at 5:30 a.m. at West Defenbaugh Street and South Courtland Avenue. She was charged with possession of methamphetamine (level 6 felony) and possession of paraphernalia (class C misdemeanor).
Jacqualyn Lavengood, 47, was arrested on April 20 at 11:48 p.m. at South Washington Street and West Wheeler Street. She was charged with operating a vehicle with an ACE of 0.15 or more (class A misdemeanor).
Carrie Sparks, 38, was arrested on April 20 at 3:58 p.m. at 2130 W. Sycamore St. She was charged with possession of paraphernalia (class C misdemeanor) and a warrant for petition to revoke.