Daily arrest log - April 19

Below are the arrests for April 19. All listed are presumed innocent until proven guilty.
Chiquita Dacons, 52, was arrested on April 19 at 11:21 p.m. at South Plate Street and East Vaile Avenue. She was charged with false identity statement (class A misdemeanor), operating a vehicle with an ACE of 0.15 or more (class A misdemeanor), operating a vehicle while intoxicated- endangerment (class A misdemeanor), a warrant for petition to revoke, a warrant for failure to appear, and a warrant for Madison County.
Pili Finch, 19, was arrested on April 19 at 2:08 p.m. at 2380 East and 100 North. He was charged with possession of marijuana (class B misdemeanor).
James Mailey, 43, was arrested on April 19 at 9:28 p.m. at 2917 Sheila Drive. He was charged with a warrant for pretrial violation and a warrant for petition to revoke.
Sara Cooper, 39, was arrested on April 19 at 2:48 a.m. at 411 Lody Lane. She was charged with domestic battery (class A misdemeanor).