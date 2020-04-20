Daily arrest log - April 17 to 19

Below are the arrests from April 17 through April 19 by Kokomo Police Department. All those charged are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

Jeffrey Adair, 57, was arrested on April 17 at 3:50 p.m. at 5713 Council Ring Blvd. He was arrested on warrants for criminal trespass and stalking.

Gregory Burthay, 48, was arrested on April 18 at 4:15 p.m. at 4005 S. Lafountain St. He was arrested on a warrant for possession of marijuana, a probation violation, and a warrant for credit card abuse.

Willie Cannon, 29, was arrested on April 19 at 2:30 a.m. at the intersection of Markland and Home avenues. He was charged with OWI (class A misdemeanor) and also arrested for warrants for PI and OWI.

Clymania Fiedler, 62, was arrested on April 17 at 9:10 p.m. at the intersection of Buckeye and Harrison streets. Fiedler was charged with PI (class B misdemeanor).

Eric Franklin, 42, was arrested on April 17 at 7:07 p.m. at the 1020 S. Buckeye St. He was charged with criminal trespass (level 6 felony) and RLE (class A misdemeanor).

Luke Gentry, 26, was arrested on April 17 at 6:50 p.m. on South Apperson Way. He was charged with leaving the scene of an accident (class B misdemeanor) and OWI (class A misdemeanor).

Rebecca Hahn, 62, was arrested on April 17 at 9:13 p.m. at 1920 E. Markland Ave. She was charged with theft (level 6 felony).

Robert Hampshire, 44, was arrested on April 18 at 4:48 p.m. at 914 E. Walnut St. He was charged with possession of meth (level 6 felony).

Nichole Kamal, 35, was arrested on April 18 at 2:30 a.m. on Locke Street. She was charged with possession of a syringe (level 6 felony), possession of meth (level 6 felony), and DWS (class A misdemeanor).

Jennifer Kenyon, 32, was arrested on April 18 at 4 p.m. at 914 E. Walnut St. She was charged with possession of a syringe (level 6 felony), possession of a narcotic drug (level 6 felony), and possession of paraphernalia (class A misdemeanor).

Dillon Levier, 23, was arrested on April 19 at 12:10 a.m. at 900 E. Sycamore St. He was charged with obstruction of justice (level 6 felony), possession of a syringe (level 6 felony), possession of marijuana (class B misdemeanor), and possession of meth (level 6 felony).

Kendra McVay, 23, was arrested on April 18 at 1:36 a.m. at the intersection of Mulberry and Washington streets. She was charged with OWI (class A misdemeanor).

Jeff Miller, 41, was arrested on April 18 at 4 p.m. at the intersection of 914 E. Walnut St. He was charged with maintaining a common nuisance (level 6 felony) and possession of a narcotic drug (level 6 felony).

Kenzi Mouser, 36, was arrested on April 18 at 3:36 p.m. at the intersection of Jefferson and Wabash streets. She was charged with possession of a narcotic drug (level 6 felony) and possession of paraphernalia (class C misdemeanor).

Domasannekus Nix, 30, was arrested on April 18 at 12:35 p.m. at the intersection of Sycamore and Delphos streets. Nix was charged with false informing (class A misdemeanor), DWS (class A misdemeanor), operating without financial responsibility (class C misdemeanor), and burglary (level 4 felony).

James Pearce, 45, was arrested on April 19 at 4:30 p.m. at the intersection of Goyer and Foster streets. He was charged with DWS (class A misdemeanor) and also arrested on a warrant for possession of a syringe.

Haley Sharp, 22, was arrested on April 18 at 11:55 p.m. at 928 E. Sycamore St. She was charged with possession of a syringe (level 6 felony), obstruction of justice (level 6 felony), possession of marijuana (class B misdemeanor), possession of a narcotic drug (level 6 felony), and possession of meth (level 6 felony).

Drew Sherrell, 25, was arrested on April 18 at 1:23 a.m. at the intersection of Mulberry and Washington streets. He was arrested on warrants for OWI and conversion.

Frank Stambaugh, 36, was arrested on April 19 at 12:28 a.m. at 928 E. Sycamore St. He was charged with RLE (class A misdemeanor), possession of marijuana (class B misdemeanor), and possession of meth (level 6 felony).

Nicholas Steele, 25, was arrested on April 19 at 12:34 a.m. at the intersection of Jefferson Street and Courtland Avenue. He was charged with possession of meth (level 6 felony) and also arrested on a warrant for possession of meth.

Tanya Sunday, 52, was arrested on April 19 at 9:30 p.m. at 1920 E. Markland Ave. She was charged with theft (class A misdemeanor) and possession of meth (level 5 felony).

Devaughn Thompson, 43, was arrested on April 18 at 4 p.m. at 914 E. Walnut St. She was charged with possession of a syringe (level 6 felony), possession of a narcotic drug (level 6 felony), and also arrested on a warrant for domestic battery.