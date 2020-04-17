editor's pick featured

Daily arrest log - April 16

  • Updated
  • 1 min to read
Cuffs

Below are the arrests from April 16 by Kokomo Police Department. All those charged are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

Joshua Smith, 44, was arrested at 10:48 p.m. at the intersection of Richmond and Indiana streets. He was charged with possession of meth (level 6 felony) and also arrested on a warrant for possession of a narcotic drug.

Joshua Wasson, 35, was arrested at 7:27 p.m. at the intersection of Taylor and Ohio streets. He was charged with RLE (class A misdemeanor), possession of a synthetic or lookalike (class A misdemeanor), possession of paraphernalia (class C misdemeanor), and also arrested on a warrant for domestic battery.

Jason Alspaugh, 47, was arrested at 2:05 a.m. at the intersection of Washington and Jefferson streets. He was charged with possession of meth (level 6 felony) and possession of paraphernalia (class C misdemeanor).

Tags