Daily arrest log - April 16

Below are the arrests from April 16 by Kokomo Police Department. All those charged are presumed innocent until proven guilty.
Joshua Smith, 44, was arrested at 10:48 p.m. at the intersection of Richmond and Indiana streets. He was charged with possession of meth (level 6 felony) and also arrested on a warrant for possession of a narcotic drug.
Joshua Wasson, 35, was arrested at 7:27 p.m. at the intersection of Taylor and Ohio streets. He was charged with RLE (class A misdemeanor), possession of a synthetic or lookalike (class A misdemeanor), possession of paraphernalia (class C misdemeanor), and also arrested on a warrant for domestic battery.
Jason Alspaugh, 47, was arrested at 2:05 a.m. at the intersection of Washington and Jefferson streets. He was charged with possession of meth (level 6 felony) and possession of paraphernalia (class C misdemeanor).