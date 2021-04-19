Daily arrest log - April 16 to 18

You have permission to edit this article.
Below are the arrests for April 16 to 18. All listed are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

David Hanyard, 22, was arrested on April 16 at 12:35 a.m. at S.R. 931 and West Jefferson Street. He was charged with possession of a legend drug or precursor (level 6 felony), possession of marijuana (class B misdemeanor), and possession of a schedule drug (class A misdemeanor).

Emily Jones, 28, was arrested on April 16 at 12:28 a.m. at 100 S. Union St. She was charged with operating a vehicle with an ACE of 0.15 or more (class A misdemeanor).

Carolyn Alger, 34, was arrested on April 16 at 8:29 p.m. at 1108 W. Monroe St. She was charged with possession of methamphetamine (level 6 felony) and possession of paraphernalia (class C misdemeanor).

Raymond Balentine, 57, was arrested on April 17 at 2:56 a.m. at 1111 S. Cooper St. He was charged with possession of methamphetamine (level 6 felony) and possession of paraphernalia (class C misdemeanor).

Jessica Beccerra, 45, was arrested on April 17 at 5:27 p.m. at 913 W. State St. She was charged with battery against a public safety official engaged in official duty (level 6 felony) and resisting law enforcement (class A misdemeanor).

Heather Burns, 45, was arrested on April 18 at 5:35 a.m. at 600 W. Walnut St. She was charged with criminal trespass (class A misdemeanor).

Wallace Edmunson, 45, was arrested on April 18 at 12:28 a.m. at 2913 Joyce Drive. He was charged with domestic battery- simple assault (class A misdemeanor).

Don Herrington, 43, was arrested on April 18 at 11:10 a.m. at 615 N. Washington St. He was charged with a warrant for failure to appear.

Sharrell Humphries, 36, was arrested on April 16 at 8 a.m. at 500 W. Lincoln Road. She was charged with public intoxication by alcohol (class B misdemeanor) and driving while suspended (class A misdemeanor).

Christopher Jackson, 40, was arrested on April 17 at 1:20 p.m. at 1900 W. Morrison St. He was charged with domestic battery- adult knowing presence of a child less than 16 years old (level 6 felony), criminal mischief (class B misdemeanor), burglary (level 5 felony), and theft (class A misdemeanor).

Aaliyah Jackson, 19, was arrested on April 18 at 9:50 a.m. at 268 South and 00 East-West. She was charged with a warrant for battery and residential entry.

Jumarciyae James, 18, was arrested on April 18 at 7:16 p.m. at 2897 Heritage Drive. He was charged with domestic battery- adult knowing presence of a child less than 16 years old (level 6 felony) and domestic battery with a deadly weapon (level 5 felony).

Singh Karmbir, 26, was arrested on April 16 at 9:09 p.m. at 1244 E. Gano St. He was charged with unlawful use of 911 service (class A misdemeanor).

Jake Koon, 42, was arrested on April 18 at 9:33 p.m. at 1226 W. Mulberry St. He was charged with habitual traffic violator- lifetime (level 6 felony).

Aqondius Moss, 26, was arrested on April 18 at 6:40 p.m. at 3750 South and US 31. He was charged with two warrants from St. Joseph County.

Anyah Nieto, 19, was arrested on April 18 at 9:46 a.m. at 268 South and 00 East-West. She was charged with a warrant for battery and residential entry and a warrant for petition to revoke.

Devinee Outlaw-Echols, 21, was arrested on April 18 at 7:26 p.m. at 2897 Heritage Drive. She was charged with domestic batter- adult knowing presence of a child less than 16 years old (level 6 felony) and domestic battery with a deadly weapon (level 5 felony).

Melissa Pruden, 21, was arrested on April 17 at 1:08 a.m. at Cartwright Drive. She was charged with possession of marijuana (class B misdemeanor), possession of methamphetamine (level 6 felony), possession of paraphernalia (class C misdemeanor), and operating without ever obtaining a license (class C misdemeanor).

Kristin Summer, 31, was arrested on April 17 at 4:07 a.m. at 1600 S. Plate St. She was charged with a warrant for possession of cocaine and possession of paraphernalia.

Nichelle Swygert, 29, was arrested on April 17 at 1600 S. Plate St. She was charged with a warrant for petition to revoke.

Terrance Tucker, 44, was arrested on April 18 at 11:59 p.m. at West Jefferson Street and South Washington Street. He was charged with driving while suspended (class A misdemeanor).

Courtnery Williams, 22, was arrested on April 18 at 10:17 a.m. at East Markland Avenue and South Washington Street. She was charged with possession of marijuana (class B misdemeanor).

Levi Young, 40, was arrested on April 18 at 8:21 p.m. at 2101 S. Dixon Road. He was charged with resisting law enforcement (level 6 felony) and operating a vehicle while intoxicated (class A misdemeanor).

