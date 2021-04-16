Daily arrest log - April 15

Below are the arrests for April 15. All listed are presumed innocent until proven guilty.
Jalen Balentine, 27, was arrested on April 15 at 7:25 p.m. at 1315 N. Morrison St. and was charged with obstruction of justice (level 6 felony) and possession of marijuana (class A misdemeanor).
Mario Bryant Jr., 36, was arrested on April 15 at 7:25 p.m. at 1414 N. Morrison St. He was charged with a warrant for failure to remain at the scene of an accident and a warrant for failure to appear.
Kyle Buis, 32, was arrested on April 15 at 1:15 a.m. at North Purdum Street and East Havens Street. He was charged with possession of methamphetamine (level 6 felony), possession of a schedule drug (class A misdemeanor), and a warrant for resisting law enforcement.