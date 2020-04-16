Daily arrest log - April 15

Below are the arrests by Kokomo Police Department from April 15. All those charged are presumed innocent until proven guilty.
April Bradley, 35, was arrested at 7:45 p.m. at 2360 E. North St. She was charged with possession of a syringe (level 6 felony) and possession of meth (level 6 felony).
Charles McGraw, 38, was arrested at 8:02 p.m. at 1303 E. Morgan St. He was arrested on a warrant for more than 7.2 grams of precursor purchased within 30 days.
Bailey Rose, 22, was arrested at 9:50 p.m. at 621 S. Main St. Rose was charged with domestic battery (level 6 felony), theft (class A misdemeanor), and interfering with reporting a crime (class A misdemeanor).
Meranda White, 42, was arrested at 1:39 a.m. at 3500 S. Lafountain St. She was charged with domestic battery (class A misdemeanor) and RLE (class A misdemeanor).