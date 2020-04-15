Daily arrest log - April 14

Below are the arrests from April 14 by Kokomo Police Department. All those charged are presumed innocent until proven guilty.
Christopher Dillman, 46, was arrested at 6:30 p.m. at 820 E. Gano St. He was charged with battery against a PSO (level 6 felony), domestic battery (class A misdemeanor), RLE (level 6 felony), and intimidation (level 6 felony).
Anthony Sagarsee, 39, was arrested at 10:10 p.m. at 510 E. Morgan St. He was arrested on a warrant for intimidation.
Marlin Williams, 45, was arrested at 9:54 p.m. at 2325 N. Buckeye St. He was charged with battery – bodily waste (level 6 felony), criminal mischief (class B misdemeanor), and IOP (class A misdemeanor).