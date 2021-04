Daily arrest log - April 14

Below are the arrests for April 14. All listed are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

Sarah Allison, 34, was arrested on April 14 at 8:49 a.m. at East Walnut Street and North Main Street. She was charged with a warrant for domestic battery.

Bradley Morgan, 21, was arrested on April 14 at 3:19 p.m. at 1110 E. Taylor St. He was charged with a warrant for criminal recklessness with a deadly weapon and a warrant for criminal recklessness.

Cynthia Ponder, 34, was arrested on April 14 at 3:51 p.m. at 1800 W. Markland Ave. She was charged with an out of state warrant.

Support Local Journalism Now, more than ever, the world needs trustworthy reporting—but good journalism isn’t free. Please support us by making a contribution. Contribute

Karnbir Singh, 25, was arrested on April 14 at 7:40 p.m. at West Boulevard Street and South Park Road. He was charged with public intoxication by alcohol (class B misdemeanor).

Jason Smith, 42, was arrested on April 14 at 11:49 p.m. at South Buckeye Street and West Harrison Street. He was charged with domestics battery (class A misdemeanor) and false informing (class B misdemeanor).

Christopher Wheeler, 39, was arrested on April 14 at 10:31 p.m. at East Markland Avenue and South Ohio Street. He was charged with a warrant for probation violation and a warrant for failure to appear.

Charissa Williams, 47, was arrested on April 14 at 10:45 a.m. at 5101 Clinton Drive. She was charged with a warrant for petition to revoke and three warrants for failure to appear.