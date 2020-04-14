Daily arrest log - April 13

Below are the arrests by Kokomo Police Department from April 13. All those charged are presumed innocent until proven guilty.
Clymenia Fiedler, 62, was arrested at 6 p.m. at 1109 S. Main St. Fiedler was just charged with criminal trespass (class A misdemeanor), RLE (class A misdemeanor), disorderly conduct (class B misdemeanor), and PI-alcohol (class B misdemeanor).
Brady Lange, 19, was arrested at 8:13 a.m. at 1907 W. Sycamore St. Lange was arrested on warrants for illegal consumption of alcohol and OWI.