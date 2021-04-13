You have permission to edit this article.
Daily arrest log - April 12

Below are the arrests for April 12. All listed are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

Anthony Harland, 43, was arrested on April 12 at 4:45 p.m. at South Park Avenue and East Markland Avenue. He was charged with a warrant for unlawful possession or use of a legend drug.

Everett Phipps, 59, was arrested on April 12 at 9:21 p.m. at 415 S. Washington St. He was charged with a warrant for failure to appear.

Michael Shires, 64, was arrested on April 12 at 1:55 a.m. at West Jefferson Street and North Washington Street. He was charged with possession of methamphetamine (level 6 felony) and possession of paraphernalia (class C misdemeanor).

