Daily arrest log - April 1 to 4

Below are the arrests for April 1 to 4. All listed are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

Steven Bugher, 42, was arrested on April 4 at 4 a.m. at West North Street and North LaFountain Street. He was charged with a warrant for criminal trespass.

Edwin Butler, 41, was arrested on April 4at 5:56 p.m. at 900 W. Defenbaugh St. He was charged with domestic battery (level 6 felony).

Jesse Duncan, 46, was arrested on April 3 at 12:07 a.m. at 708 Menomonee Court. He was charged with a warrant for possession.

Keith Exmeyer, 38, was arrested on April 4 at 8:59 p.m. at 1518 N. Faith Road. He was charged with a warrant for invasion of privacy.

Nathan Ferguson, 35, was arrested on April 3 at 1:50 a.m. at 2808 S. Reed Road. He was charged with a warrant for invasion of privacy.

Michael Jones, 37, was arrested on April 3 at 1:29 p.m. at 277 Ariel Court. He was charged with domestic battery (level 6 felony) and resisting law enforcement (class A misdemeanor).

Breonna Lacey, 25, was arrested on April 4 at 5:47 a.m. at South Apperson Way and East Vaile Avenue. She was charged with operating while intoxicated (class A misdemeanor).

Bruce Liggin Jr, 29, was arrested on April 3 at 4:36 a.m. at West State Street and South Delphos Street. He was charged with a warrant from Cass Co.

Jonathon Mosley, 23, was arrested on April 4 at 1:23 a.m. at West Alto Road and SR 931. He was charged with resisting law enforcement (level 6 felony), driving while suspended (class A misdemeanor), and a warrant for possession of marijuana.

Doyle Wilson, 49, was arrested on April 4 at 4:53 p.m. at 1706 S. Main St. He was charged with domestic battery (level 6 felony).

Robert Gonzales, 65, was arrested on April 1 at 12:56 a.m. at 2301 E. Markland Ave. He was charged with possession of marijuana (class B misdemeanor), possession of methamphetamine (level 6 felony), and driving while suspended (class A misdemeanor).