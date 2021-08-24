COVID booster shots incoming

A booster shot is likely coming for those who received a two-shot dose of the Moderna or Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine.

The federal Department of Health and Human Services issued a joint statement with medical experts on Aug. 18 that booster shots will be needed by Americans, saying they are prepared to roll out the shots as soon as Sept. 20, if approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.

A Johnson & Johnson booster is expected to be announced at a later date.

“Many of the things that have occurred that people have taken as proof that these vaccines don’t work are entirely expected, such as breakthrough cases,” explained Jennifer Sexton, Howard County Public Health Nursing Division manager. “Breakthrough cases occur with every vaccine. Chickenpox is one I can think of that we have had many breakthrough cases with. Yet breakthrough cases with COVID are at a level that we expect with a vaccine that has been given to this many people.”

All vaccines wane over time, Sexton said. Hepatitis A and B, measles, mumps, tetanus and shingles are just a few of the common vaccinations that require boosters throughout a person’s lifetime.

Add in the strength of the Delta variant and it becomes even more important to shore up the body’s defense against COVID.

Sexton said the booster doses will be a different formula from what was given in the first and second vaccination doses. However, she expects post-shot side effects to be similar to the previous shots: a sore arm, flu-like symptoms, lethargy.

The booster shot should be received eight months after the initial doses of the vaccine an individual chose — either Moderna or Pfizer. The rollout will be similar to the original shots, with frontline workers and the elderly ready for the booster before most of the general public will need it.

Additional booster shots may be needed depending on how long the first booster lasts. The need for additional boosters also depends on an increase in vaccination rates. Continued mask wearing and social distancing also will help decrease the need for future boosters.

Sexton doesn’t want people to confuse the booster with the needed third vaccination shot for the immunocompromised.

“That’s not a booster dose,” Sexton said. “That is a third dose because there are certain people who have a compromised immune system who may benefit from an additional dose to make sure they have protecting against COVID-19.”

People who are considered candidates for a third shot of the vaccine include cancer patients, people who have undergone an organ or stem cell transplant, people with a severe immunodeficiency, people with advanced or untreated HIV, and people receiving active treatments of high-dose steroids or other medications than can cause someone to be immunocompromised.

“The Centers for Disease Control and the Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices have suggested that these folks are especially vulnerable to COVID because they are at more risk, so these individuals are recommended to get one additional dose of the same mRNA COVID-19 vaccine that they received the first time,” Sexton said.

The third shot for the immunocompromised should come at least 28 days after the second vaccine dose.

Sexton said that the third shot is the exact same dose of the vaccine as the first two doses. It is not a new formula like booster shots will be.

She said there are currently unfilled appointments at each clinic for immunocompromised people to receive the third shot, but they should talk with their doctors before doing so.

Sexton urged people to consider good sources of information when reading about COVID-19 or the vaccines. Social media is not a good source for information, she said.

“We need people to get vaccinated,” Sexton said, as the COVID numbers continue to increase in Howard County and around the country. “The booster shot is very important for people to continue to have immunity as we are going through this particular surge, which is a very steep upward spike as opposed to a slight upward curve.”

For more information on COVID-19 in Indiana or to register for the vaccine (boosters cannot be registered for at this moment) visit https://www.coronavirus.in.gov/.