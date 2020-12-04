COVID-19 testing clinic to change check-in process Monday

Due to recent crowding at the Howard County COVID-19 testing clinic, the check-in process will look a little different beginning Monday.
Instead of clients entering the building to check-in or to wait for their test, clients will be required to wait in their cars and to call the clinic to check-in or to request help with registration. They are directed to call 456-7330, the clinic's phone number.
“As the weather turns colder, clients have been crowding into the hallway in front of the clinic entrance. By requiring clients to wait in their cars, clients are safer and protected from the elements,” said Kristina Sommers, public health emergency coordinator at the Howard County Health Department.
The purpose of the change is to reduce the risk of crowding, she said, as walk-in appointments continue to be allowed. By opening the clinic to walk-in appointments, the flow of clients cannot be controlled; however, Sommers said it was the health department's opinion that allowing walk-in appointments best serves Howard County's citizens.