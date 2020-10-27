COVID-19 and labor: Unions stand strong as pandemic continues

When shutdowns due to the COVID-19 pandemic swept the country in April, Howard County’s workforce felt the disruption.

During the height of the pandemic, the local unemployment rate peaked at 33.5 percent as large and small employers alike were forced to shut down. Major employers' workforces, like at FCA US and Haynes International, were affected, and challenges followed. While some saw an increase in work post-shutdown, others continued to struggle. Throughout it all, however, local labor unions have adjusted to what has become a new normal.

Carpenters 615

According to Carpenters Local 615 President Chet Fincher, his union took the pandemic seriously from the get-go, which he said helped to keep the membership working.

For example, Infectious Control Risk Assessment (ICRA) programs were implemented at job sites, which included measures such as taking temperatures, socially distancing, and requiring masks. The protocols helped ensure the workforce was healthy and ensured employees felt that their employers cared.

Still, not everything was in their control. The local had been working on an addition at a local hospital, and that project was shut down for a couple of weeks. But the members were able to pick the job back up fairly seamlessly, he said.

“They went in there, cleaned it up, and we got back on track. We pretty much just plugged away through the early part of the pandemic by helping hospitals get ready … And then I think the adverse effect was when the hospitals were shut down, they weren’t making any money. They couldn’t have elective surgeries. So there were several projects that were put on hold because of those three to four months with no significant revenue coming in,” Fincher said.

As the local was deemed essential during the shutdowns, Fincher said the carpenters were able to continue work on projects for the most part, though some jobs, like the hospital addition, did get shut down temporarily, as well as projects in a few local factories.

Overall, the local has managed to fare better than others during the challenges.

Fincher credited the success to being proactive and implementing scheduling changes that allowed different groups of employees to work on different shifts, so crossover between the two did not occur. For example, on one job, electricians may have worked first shift, while carpenters worked second shift to minimized larger groups of workers on the site at one time.

Fincher also said the ICRA program played a big role in keeping the majority of the membership healthy and working.

“I think with our ICRA, it minimized infections in hospitals, like secondary infections,” Fincher said. “I think with that training, that’s something that everyone should take seriously, not just hospitals. Schools, businesses with a large population of people, whether it’s like [FCA US] or Haynes International … But with our training and how seriously we take our training and the relationships that we want to build with the businesses and the in-users and the schools, that is our first priority: keeping their patients and employees safe and our workers safe.”

North Central Building Trades

For North Central Building Trades, President Jamie Fife said the biggest issue during the pandemic was a good one: keeping up with the amount of work.

“We’ve been so busy,” Fife said. “And with our 1,700 members, we haven’t had 50 people off work that didn’t want off work. They’ve been offered jobs.”

According to Fife, he has received phone calls from contractors as far away as California, Texas, Louisiana, and Florida asking for extra work in his region. He said he’s had around 250 contractors come to the area from out of state looking for work.

While work picked up, the building trades' apprenticeship program was halted temporarily. Fortunately, however, the training center, which is based out of Indianapolis, has reopened and has around 300 apprentices.

Fife also said his contractors have implemented safety practices, such as having workers stay up-to-date with flu shots and wearing clean, professional attire on job sites to prevent the spread of COVID-19 among the workers and those around them.