COVID-19 Impacts Howard County: Bars, restaurants close to in-person patrons; carry-out allowed

Howard County already is feeling the fallout from COVID-19 after the first positive case was reported last week, and on the heels of a second Howard County case, the governor also has ordered at all restaurants, bars, and nightclubs cease in-person patronage.
On Monday, Gov. Eric Holcomb announced the latest changes aimed at controlling the COVID-19 outbreak. But, even before that local establishments were operating with an abundance of caution. Also to this point, all five area corporations suspended face-to-face instruction. Area higher education facilities have altered their operations, and local businesses and nonprofits are altering how they serve the community.
Restaurants
Jamie’s Soda Fountain in downtown Kokomo already was feeling the effects of the virus ahead of the governor’s announcement. Last Friday, according to owner Terry Lucas, lunch business was down 50 percent.
And, last Friday, Andrew Smith, the manager at Harvey Hinklemeyers in Kokomo, said he’d been preparing for any future need that may arise should the prevalence of the virus increase. He said last week he’d put in place a plan for what could be increases in carry-out or delivery demand, which may include limitations on cash exchanges and the conversion of wait staff to delivery driving.
“If it gets to a stage where everybody is infected or whatever, any business is going to have issues as far as staffing,” said Smith.
Businesses
Comics Cubed owner Shawn Hilton said he already noticed a decrease in store traffic, but he said his social media presence has increased.
“I normally use social media as a way to reach out to customers but not as a means to do business, such as taking orders,” he said.
That’s going to change for the time being. Hilton has begun using social media to take orders, and he also is offering free delivery of his products so that his customers can limit contact with the community. Hilton said he also was willing to assist other businesses with delivery of their goods as well.
“We have a great symbiotic relationship with our brother and sister stores here on ‘Geek Street.’ Usually if someone has an interest in comics, they may also enjoy games, music, and books as well,” said Hilton.
He added that Comics Cubed, American Dream Hi-Fi, Chapter 2 Books, and Kingdom Cards and Games always are ready to support each other and refer customers to one another. Delivering products for the other businesses simply would be an extension of the sense of community they already shared, he said.
Nonprofits
Like what’s being done in many other places in the community, Kokomo-Howard County Public Library ramped up cleaning measures last week. The staff already sanitizes surfaces on a regular basis but doing things like wiping handrails with every trip up and down stairs has been implemented. Staff also was working to clean materials being returned to the library from customers.
“Whatever crisis is happening, whether it is a virus or a tornado or something else, the safety of our employees, patrons, and volunteers is our number-one priority,” said Lisa Fipps, director of marketing and community engagement.
Fipps said the library was planning to maintain normal hours during this situation but is monitoring updates and adjusting operations as needed. Fipps also said that she and other staff members are reaching out to the community through social media and posting tips to help the community combat the virus outbreak.
Faith Brautigam, director of the library, also has considered the effect the virus may have on employees who may have to make alternate arrangements for childcare due to school and daycare closures.
“We are looking at being as flexible as possible or giving alternate duties to those who are struggling with sudden closures,” said Brautigam.
She said no one will lose their job because of closings and precautionary measures.
Brautigam said the library will continue to deliver materials to homebound patrons, and due dates also have been extended to April 10, with no fees accruing during this time. The library also temporarily increased the number of Hoopla items patrons can check out per month per library card to 15. Hoopla is a digital streaming service for library cardholders to access eBooks, eAudiobooks, music, movies, and TV shows using portable devices.
The Kokomo Humane Society also was taking extra precautions by ramping up cleaning, sanitizing, and handwashing.
“It is important for our shelter to be prepared for the impact this may have on our staff, volunteers and our community,” said Executive Director Karen Wolfe. “The care for animals within our facility is dependent on the staff working in our shelter. We are proactively working to put a plan in place to make sure everyone is safe, and the animals are cared for during this time.”
Now, the humane society is facilitating adoptions by appointment only to limit any possible exposure to staff, volunteers, and members of our community. Wolfe also asked that people hold off on surrendering owned cats and dogs until further notice. The shelter still is accepting strays and has a designated intake entrance located at the front of the building on Hoffer Street.
Those who may be out of work and need help acquiring dog or cat food can visit the community pet food pantry, which will be available Monday through Saturday from 12 to 3 p.m. and located directly inside the intake doors. Donations still are being accepted for dog and cat food and can be dropped off in the same area.
Wolfe said there likely will be more changes in the coming days and weeks.
“We will continue to monitor the situation and keep the community updated on any changes to our limited hours and operations,” she said. “During this time, we will post updated pictures and information of all our adoptable pets. To come in to see a specific pet you are interested in adopting you will need to make an appointment and send in an adoption application prior to coming in. We ask those that if you do come into the facility you consider the safety of the staff and volunteers and only do so if you are in good health.”
The Cat Cafe is closed until further notice. All cats in the cafe are available for adoption by appointment only.
Wolfe also noted the need for those willing to foster animals during this time.
“With the potential for limited adoptions we will need fosters,” she said. “Anyone interested in fostering a cat or dog should contact our Outreach Coordinator at outreach@kokomohumane.org.”
In addition to the library and humane society, other nonprofits also made changes. Project Access and United Way ceased seeing clients in person and moved to communicating via other channels.
Financial institutions
Regarding financial institutions, Community First bank president Robb Blume said it was too early to say what the impact on the community would be.
“We are reminding customers about our online services and the availability of ATMs as well as encouraging our employees to follow CDC protocols for frequent hand washing and sanitizer usage, but it is really difficult to count money with rubber gloves on,” Blume said.
Shortly after the confirmed COVID-19 case in Howard County, Solidarity Community Federal Credit Union also encouraged its members to use alternative banking channels that were not in-person, if possible, such as mobile apps and by telephone, though the credit union’s physical locations remain open and currently maintain regular business hours.
Schools and colleges
All of the area’s five school corporations unveiled major precautionary measures last week, too.
On Friday it was announced Eastern School Corporation, Northwestern School Corporation, Taylor School Corporation, and Western School Corporation would close through the end of spring break, with each district intending to inform parents of eLearning requirements and other school-related matters.
Similarly, Kokomo School Corporation closed all school buildings until, tentatively, April 20. On regularly-scheduled school weeks (excluding spring break weeks from March 30 to April 10), Kokomo Schools operate on eLearning days on Mondays, Wednesdays, and Thursdays, with Tuesday and Fridays having classes canceled with no make-up days.
Both local colleges altered their calendars and operations as a precaution as well. Ivy Tech Community College delayed the continuation of current courses until March 23. Students were initially set to return to class on Monday, March 16, from spring break. Come March 23, all classes will be delivered virtually through the end of the semester.
Similarly, Indiana University Kokomo joined all other IU campuses in moving to remote teaching for the remainder of the spring 2020 semester. Classes will resume virtually on March 30. Spring break was extended an additional week, from March 14 to March 29.
Athletics
Since the recent announcement of the coronavirus in Howard County, all in-person sporting events have been postponed until further notice, including local school corporations and local colleges.
All face-to-face practices and meetings have been canceled until further notice.
School practices, games, and events will resume indefinitely at Eastern on April 20, Kokomo on April 20, Northwestern on April 5, Taylor on April 5, and Western on April 5. All dates are subject to change.
Western Athletic Director Josh Larsh commented on the effects the virus was having on the athletic community.
“It’s the unknown that is the worst part,” Larsh said.
City events, programs, meetings canceled
On Friday, the city of Kokomo also announced a myriad of changes that will be implemented as COVID-19 continues to impact the area. The following cancelations and changes were announced:
· All Kokomo Parks and Recreation events are canceled through March 2020
· All Senior Citizens Center, Kirkendall Nature Center and Elwood Haynes Museum events are canceled, and each facility is closed until further notice
· Certain board and commission meetings may be postponed, and these will be communicated to the public in advance
· Essential public meetings, such as Common Council and Board of Public Works and Safety, will still be conducted. Additionally, these meetings will be broadcast live on KGOV2 and via Facebook to offer alternative viewing options for residents
· Wastewater Utility payments are encouraged to be sent by mail or deposited in the drop box located in the south parking lot at the corner of Union and Superior Streets
In addition, the city implemented measures aimed to help protect its employees, which included identifying alternative work locations for at-risk employees, canceling all nonessential work travel, and encouraging social distancing in the workplace.
At this time City Hall, Kokomo Plan Commission, and all public parks remain open. Public transit and trash pickup also are operating on regular schedules.
Howard County’s first case
COVID-19 made its presence first-known last Wednesday when the Indiana State Department of Health announced the state’s 10th case had been found in Howard County. That individual was an employee at FCA US’s Kokomo Transmission Plant.
As of last week, local health officials were unsure about how the infected individual had contracted the virus.
“We assume it’s what’s called a community-acquired case … It means we don’t have any history of him having contact with somebody that had it or he wasn’t traveling to a high-risk country or those kinds of things,” said Howard County Health Department officer Dr. Donald Zent.
That meant, said Howard County Public Health Nursing Division Manager Jennifer Sexton, that the virus was probably “circulating in general in the area.”
As a result of the positive test, between 15 and 20 individuals were quarantined who had direct contact with the individual affected by the virus.
On Monday, the Indiana State Department of Health revealed a second case of COVID-19 had been confirmed in Howard County. Further details about the second case weren’t available as of deadline Monday. On Monday, 24 cases had been found in Indiana.
For one, individuals over the age of 60 and those with underlying health issues remain those most at risk due to COVID-19, and others should take care to mitigate their risk of contracting the virus as well. Currently, it’s unknown when, after contraction, the virus becomes communicable.
“Some people are asymptomatic throughout the course of the whole disease, but they can still spread the disease, unfortunately,” said Sexton. “Some people will get symptoms, and they’re definitely contagious when they’re symptomatic. And they’re probably contagious for some period of time before that, although we don’t know exactly what that period is because we’re dealing with a new novel virus. But if it’s anything like flu it may be four to five days before, but we don’t know that it is like flu. So, we’re just, at this point, best guessing.”
For now, Zent said health officials were considering 14 days from the time symptoms begin to manifest to when the disease is no longer infectious, and thus the institution of 14-day quarantines for those who have been exposed.
The warning signs for coronavirus, as listed by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, include difficulty breathing or shortness of breath, persistent pain or pressure in the chest, new confusion or inability to arouse, and bluish lips or face. If these emergency warning signs develop, individuals are encouraged to seek medical attention immediately. Symptoms for the disease also include fever, cough, and shortness of breath.
