Courts: Man held in bathtub tased in genitals, hit with brass knuckles

Details about what led to the shooting death of Lashay Young-Beard earlier this month remain hazy, but with the unsealing of court proceedings related to the case, new information has emerged about what police say transpired prior to the discovery of the deceased 25-year-old Kokomo woman and the man police found confined in a bathtub at the scene of her death.
On Feb. 3, Kokomo Police Department officers were dispatched to apartments at 703 S. Courtland Ave. in reference to a shots-fired call. There, they found Young-Beard’s body in the grass outside of the apartments, deceased from what the Howard County Coroner’s Office deemed a single gunshot wound. Upon clearing a nearby apartment, officers found a male victim confined in a bathtub. That man, according to recently-unsealed court proceedings, incurred injuries beyond what was previously known to the public.
On Feb. 4, Howard County Prosecutor Mark McCann participated in a probable cause hearing in Howard Superior II before Judge Brant Parry. Opting for an alternative, faster route than is utilized in most criminal cases, the hearing was held in lieu of normal paper probable cause filings to expedite the process. In that hearing, two KPD detectives testified before Parry about their knowledge of what led to the incident on Feb. 3, resulting in the issuance of warrants and the eventual arrests of Troy Lamar Wilson, Uriah Levy, and Steven B. Allen.
With the unsealing of court documents, it was found that the unnamed male victim officers found in the apartment, who was bound with duct tape and confined to a bathtub, allegedly found himself in the situation after an altercation with Wilson.
After officers discovered the man, he was taken to the police department for an interview. In that interview, the victim told a detective his account.
“He advised me that, approximately 20 days before, he had been confronted by Troy Wilson,” said the detective in the hearing. “He stated that he had taken several Xanax pills and, quote, ‘been running his mouth’ about a crime Wilson had committed. He advised that Wilson confronted him about that and said that him running his mouth would cause him to catch a, quote, ‘federal-level case.’”
At that time, Wilson began “beating him and threw him in a closet and kept there” for several days.
This altercation allegedly occurred at the same apartment where the victim was found.
According to the detective, the confinement essentially came in two phases. During the first period of confinement, “Mr. Levy struck him with brass knuckles. Both individuals had pistol-whipped him and pointed guns at him, and Mr. Wilson poured boiling water on him.”
The victim, at the time of his interview with police, allegedly still had blisters on his back from the boiling water.
Eventually, the victim was released from his initial confinement, but he told the detective Wilson later returned to the apartment, claiming the victim had been “running his mouth” about the first incident.
So, the beatings allegedly began again, but this time Wilson dragged the victim into the bathroom and threw him in the bathtub.
“He advised that for the first day he was placed in the tub and told not to leave. Mr. Wilson and Mr. Levy would come in and beat on him,” said the detective. “The second day he was in there, they came in and duct-taped his arms, his legs, and put duct tape around his mouth. He was that way until police came and found him.”
At some point, according to another detective’s testimony, Wilson had “tased [the victim’s] genitals” as well.
The victim estimated this time he was confined in the bathtub for four or five days.
Allen, according to police at the hearing, was present at the apartment during the victim’s confinement. The victim told officers Allen did not participate in the beatings. Instead, he said Allen occasionally brought the victim something to eat or drink. However, “He was aware of what was going on and that [the victim]was being held against his will” but never made an attempt to help the victim.
Little could be gleaned from the unsealed court proceedings about what may have led to Young-Beard’s death, but the officers testified that a neighbor to the residence where the victim was confined discovered the woman’s body and made the initial call to police.
According to an officer’s testimony, the neighbor heard an argument in the apartment, then a scuffle. When the noise stopped, the neighbor went to investigate and found the door to the apartment open. No one was there. At that point the neighbor found Young-Beard’s body and notified police.
Parry went on to issue warrants against the three men, eventually resulting in their apprehension. They face the following charges:
Troy Lamar Wilson, 31, Kokomo
•Criminal confinement (2 Counts), a Level 3 felony
• Aggravated battery (2 Counts), a Level 3 felony
Uriah M. Levy, 30, Kokomo
•Criminal confinement (2 Counts), a Level 3 felony
• Aggravated battery (2 Counts), a Level 3 felony
Steven B. Allen, 28, Kokomo
• Aiding, inducing, of causing criminal confinement (2 Counts), a Level 3 felony.
Each was being held in the Howard County jail with $500,000 bonds, with no 10-percent, bondsman, or credit cards allowed.
The victim, according to police after his discovery, was in stable condition.