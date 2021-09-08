Court strikes down CDC evictions moratorium

Tenants in Howard County covered by eviction moratoriums found themselves faced with uncertainty on Aug. 26, after the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s ban on evictions was struck down by the Supreme Court.

Jan Taylor, director of the Kokomo Rescue Mission, said this situation is completely unprecedented.

“We’ve never had an eviction moratorium before,” Taylor said. “I think some people have had time to think and prepare, and some are shocked because they didn’t [see it coming].”

Taylor said that in the week since the moratorium was lifted, the Kokomo Rescue Mission has not seen any major fluctuations in the amount of people seeking shelter. He attributes that to people staying with friends and family; the mission is usually people’s last resort.

Taylor also said a shortage of available housing adds another layer of complexity to a difficult situation, and having a prior eviction can make it much more difficult to be approved for housing. He said he can’t predict what will happen, but he would not be surprised to find a higher number of people seeking shelter at the Kokomo Rescue Mission in the next several months.

Howard County Magistrate Cheyenne Shepherd said she believes it was time for the eviction moratorium to be lifted.

“I feel it’s a lose-lose situation,” Shepherd said. “Whenever it was lifted it was going to cause problems.”

Shepherd said the courts have been doing what they can to help speed up the process so eviction cases can be resolved quickly, and overall the backlog of cases has not been overwhelming.

Support Local Journalism Now, more than ever, the world needs trustworthy reporting—but good journalism isn’t free. Please support us by making a contribution. Contribute

It also helped that cases were always on the calendar. Shepherd said all were aware the original moratoriums would eventually expire. Judges made sure cases were initially filed with the court, so now that the moratorium is lifted those cases can proceed.

Shepherd said she has issued a handful of evictions, but she tries to give people enough time to get situated before they have to leave.

“[The Supreme Court’s] opinion came out at 11 o’clock on Thursday night, and I had court at 8 a.m. on Friday morning. Some people went to bed thinking the moratorium was still in place and woke up to find out that it wasn’t,” Shepherd said. “I gave them additional time to vacate the premises.”

Shepherd said most tenants in danger of eviction have gotten some sort of assistance and have been working closely with their landlords to find solutions. She also said the Center Township Trustee’s Office has been helpful in getting people rental assistance so they can pay back rent and stay in their homes.

Arland Dobs, manager at Walnut Creek Apartments, said the complex has evicted three people so far. Dobs said the moratorium caused some issues, but for the most part the complex has been lucky.

“The courts tied our hands with the moratorium. We had to just sit and wait,” Dobs said. “It’s worked out good for the ones we’ve waited on, though, because we got paid and they still had a place to live.”

Dobs wanted to stress there are options available to help both renters and landlords. For landlords, she recommends a mortgage assistance program offered through the Indiana Housing and Community Development Authority called the Hardest Hit Fund. Applications are not currently being accepted, but more information about the program and other forms of assistance can be found at 877GetHope.org or by calling 877-Get-Hope. There is also a state program to help facilitate arrangements between landlords and tenants at courts.in.gov/facilitate.

“There are lots of programs available to people in need if they take advantage of them,” Dobs said.