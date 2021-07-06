Court of Appeals affirms denial of summary judgment to county for botched 911 call case

The Indiana Court of Appeals dealt a blow to the Howard County Sheriff’s Office and 911 Communications in a case from a 2015 incident that allegedly caused a woman’s death due to a botched 911 call.

On June 24, the Court of Appeals affirmed an earlier decision to deny a motion for summary judgment of a 2015 wrongful death suit from the estate of Tammy Ford, whose family alleged that the actions of the Howard County Sheriff’s Office and 911 Communications led to her death. The defendants appealed an order denying summary judgment on the complaint by Derrick Duke and Dustin Duke, representatives of the Ford estate, which failed, meaning the case will continue.

The initial denial of summary judgment came from Howard Circuit Court, which issued an order denying the county’s summary judgment motion, finding that “genuine issues of material fact existed as to the issue of willful or wanton misconduct.”

The Court of Appeals decision noted that while the county has immunity under Indiana law, the law only provides protection if there was no “willful or wanton” misconduct by the county’s dispatch department.

The appellate panel found that Howard County Circuit Court acted correctly in the denial of summary judgment, siding with the court’s decision.

“The County designated evidence to suggest that the dispatchers’ actions were a mistake, but, as the trial court concluded, the Ford Estate designated evidence to show that there were ‘genuine issues of material fact as to whether the actions of the Howard County employees constituted willful or wanton misconduct so as to except the Howard County defendants from governmental immunity,’” Judge Rudolph Pyle wrote for the appellate court.

“Specifically, the Ford Estate designated an incident report concluding that the failure to dispatch KFD to Ford’s address played a ‘big role’ in her death, and evidence that KFD and (the Kokomo Police Department) had reported of prior reported problems with the County’s 911 dispatch prior to the 2015 incident with Ford. As a result, summary judgment should not be granted where material facts conflict or conflicting inferences are possible.”

The wrongful death suit was filed in 2015, following Ford’s 911 call for help in July of that year. The suit alleged that the call was mishandled by Howard County Emergency Dispatch following her death shortly after the call.

Ford died that day from breathing issues at Terrace Towers. Ford made a call around 1:41 a.m., and after the call was transferred between dispatchers, the dispatcher handling the incident entered the wrong information into the system, including the wrong address and phone number for Ford.

The mistake was not realized until firefighters and medics arrived at the wrong address. It took 17 minutes for first responders to arrive at the correct apartment as a result of the error.

According to the Court of Appeal’s response, the dispatch center had 911 standard operating procedures (SOP) that set forth how employees processed calls. The SOP required employees to verify the location and phone number for callers before entering the location manually on a computer.

Ford made the call, the response said, from her apartment at Terrace Towers on South Bell Street, reporting that she couldn’t breathe. Dispatcher Zach Rudolph did not enter the address into the computer and hung up when dispatch employee Hillary Farmer took over the call. Neither verified Ford’s address.

Instead, Farmer dispatched medics and the KFD firefighters to Civic Towers on East Taylor Street, approximately 10 blocks from Ford’s actual residence.

Responders, upon arrival, radioed dispatch to verify the location before they were sent to the correct address. Ford was found slumped over without a pulse before she was transported to and later pronounced dead at a hospital.

The next year, the Ford estate filed a complaint against the county. The county did not respond to a request for comment prior to the Perspective’s deadline.