Court docs: Walmart shooter attempts to hide gun in random truck

According to court documents, before Keith Terrell attempted to flee from Walmart after allegedly shooting an individual on Saturday, he stashed the firearm he used in one unsuspecting shopper’s truck bed.

Today a probable cause affidavit was released detailing what allegedly transpired during Saturday’s shooting at the Kokomo Walmart. According to the court documents, Terrell allegedly shot another man in the local shopping center during a fight and then attempted to flee the scene, but not before attempting to dispose of the firearm.

At about 2:45 p.m., Kokomo Police Department officers were dispatched to Walmart in reference to a shooting. Upon arrival, officers located a man inside the store who had incurred several gunshot wounds, as well as Terrell, who had been detained.

During an interview with the victim at Howard Community Regional Health, the victim told officers Terrell was “beefing” with the man’s family, who were at Walmart with him. According to the man, Terrell approached the man and his family as they were getting ready to leave, and an argument ensued.

At one point, the man said Terrell began reaching for a pistol that was in his waistband, and the victim reached to get the gun from Terrell but couldn’t. The man said he was unsure at what point exactly he was shot because “it happened so fast.”

Support Local Journalism Now, more than ever, the world needs trustworthy reporting—but good journalism isn’t free. Please support us by making a contribution. Contribute

In reviewing surveillance footage from Walmart, officers could see the two men get into an altercation that took them both to the ground. At one point, the two men disengaged, with the victim holding his stomach before he went down a different aisle and lays down. Terrell got up and ran toward the west exit of the store.

After fleeing, the surveillance footage showed Terrell running around the west side of Walmart, according to court documents. He then approached an unoccupied pickup truck. He appeared to linger at the bed of the truck and potentially placed something in the bed before running away.

Just before 6 p.m., investigators were contacted by the owner of the truck after he had seen photos of the vehicle that were posted on the KPD Facebook page. The truck’s owner located a Glock Model 19 Gen 5 9 mm handgun stashed under a spare tire in his truck bed. He said the firearm “was not his, and he did not know where it came from.”

Officers recovered the firearm shortly afterward, and located “blackened white fibers stuck in the barrel of the gun.”

Terrell was charged with aggravated battery, a level 3 felony, and attempted murder, a level 1 felony. He was transported to the Howard County jail, where he remains without bond.