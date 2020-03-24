Kokomo Police Department officers arrested a local man who allegedly sold a pistol that was used in the February shooting of Lashay Young-Beard.
That pistol, according to court documents, was purchased by Jacob Sayers from Rural King in Kokomo in November of last year. Then, after Sayers purchased the gun, identified as a SCCY Model CPX-2 9 mm, he allegedly sold it to Troy Wilson, who already has been charged with multiple felonies for his alleged role in confining and torturing a man in a bathtub at the scene of Young-Beard’s death. Court documents didn’t directly state Wilson shot Young-Beard, and no homicide-related charges have been filed in the case.
On Feb. 3, KPD officers were dispatched to 703 S. Courtland Ave. in reference to a female lying in the yard who possibly had been shot. Upon arrival, officers located 25-year-old Young-Beard, and she was pronounced deceased shortly later. The cause of death was determined to be a gunshot wound to the head, and officers located a spent 9 mm shell casing near her body.
Then, on Feb. 8, investigators recovered a SCCY Model CPX-2 9 mm handgun from an individual who wished to remain anonymous, according to a probable cause document. That firearm was tested by the Indianapolis-Marion County Forensic Services Agency, and the lab determined the handgun fired the shell casing located near Young-Beard.
Later, on Feb. 26, investigators received an anonymous tip that Sayers allegedly had been buying firearms for Wilson at the local Rural King. A trace run on the firearm confirmed it had been purchased by Sayers, according to court documents.
The next day investigators found that Sayers had purchased four handguns at Rural King. The pistol that matched the shell casing from the scene had been purchased on Nov. 25, 2019.
On March 2, a KPD detective interviewed Sayers, and court documents indicated Sayers admitted to buying all four firearms investigators identified from Rural King, including the one he had sold to Wilson.
“He stated that he bought the gun for approximately $200 and sold it to Troy Wilson for $550,” read a probable cause affidavit. “Mr. Sayers admitted to knowing that Troy Wilson was a convicted felon. When I asked him why he would buy the gun for him, Mr. Sayers replied, ‘I don’t know.’”
The development in the Young-Beard case came as the latest twist in an investigation that has spiraled from an initial shooting death investigation to the investigation of multiple alleged cases of criminal confinement and torture. Thus far, three individuals have been identified who allegedly were tortured by Wilson and others in separate incidents, including a man police found confined in a bathtub at the scene of Young-Beard’s death.
Sayers was charged with false statement on a consent form, a level 6 felony, as well as criminal transfer of a firearm (level 5 felony).
In the initial investigation into Young-Beard’s death and the first case of confinement, the following individuals were charged:
Troy Lamar Wilson, 31, Kokomo
•Criminal confinement (two counts), a Level 3 felony
• Aggravated battery (two counts), a Level 3 felony
Uriah M. Levy, 30, Kokomo
•Criminal confinement (two counts), a Level 3 felony
• Aggravated battery (two counts), a Level 3 felony
Steven B. Allen, 28, Kokomo
• Aiding, inducing, of causing criminal confinement (two counts), a Level 3 felony.
Since then, after the discovery of a second incident where a couple also had been allegedly tortured and confined, police filed the additional charges:
Troy L. Wilson, 31, for two counts of criminal confinement, Level 3 felony and two counts of aggravated battery, Level 3 felony, 3 counts of battery, Level 5 and 6 felony and one count of rape, Level 3 felony.
Jamie A. Travis, 33, for two counts of criminal confinement, Level 3 felony and two counts of aggravated battery, Level 3 felony, two Counts of criminal recklessness, Level 6 felony and two counts of battery, Level 5 felony.
Amanda Bogue, 32, for two counts of criminal confinement, Level 3 felony and two counts of aggravated battery, Level 3 felony, two counts of criminal recklessness, Level 6 felony and two counts of battery, Level 5 felony.
Brittany A. Causey, 21, for two counts of criminal confinement, Level 3 felony and one count of battery, Level 6 felony.