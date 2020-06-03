A local couple has been released from jail on their own recognizance in a recent case of alleged child abuse.

On May 22, Allison Bays, 26, and Dakota Barton, 27, were released from the Howard County jail following bond hearing in Tipton County. Both were arrested on March 9 following the issuance of warrants, charging the couple with various felonies relating to a 4-year-old in their care whose hands allegedly were burned with hot water to the point of needing surgery.

According to a probable cause affidavit, a Kokomo Police Department detective interviewed the 4-year-old girl on April 8, and the child told the detective about an incident that allegedly occurred in Bay’s bathroom.

Court documents indicated the girl told investigators that “Allison picked her up and put her in hot water” and that “the hot water hurt her hands, and Allison was holding her under the water.” The girl indicated during the interview that she may have been exposed to the water for “one minute” and a “long time” and that she was in trouble that day.

Images of the child’s hands were referenced in court documents, indicating that large blisters were present on the child’s hands, and there was “skin hanging off some of her fingers.”

It later was determined the injuries were incurred on March 20, and she was taken to a local MedExpress at the request of a DCS employee. At that point the 4-year-old was removed from the care of Bays and Barton after a CHINS hearing on April 1. The following day the child underwent surgery on both hands at Riley Hospital for Children.

In court documents, a DCS case manager concluded that the 4-year-old’s statements were consistent with her injuries.

Initially, warrants were issued for Bays and Barton on May 4, and they were booked into the local jail on May 9. Bays was charged with neglect of a dependent resulting in serious bodily injury, a level 3 felony, and neglect of a dependent, a level 6 felony. Barton was charged with neglect of a dependent, a level 6 felony.

The couple initially was being held on bonds in the local jail, Bays on a $50,000 cash bond and Barton on a $10,000 cash bond. However, the cases were transferred to Tipton Circuit Court, and a bond hearing on May 22 resulted in both being released to pretrial home detention.