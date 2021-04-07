County to host Johnson & Johnson vaccine clinic Friday, Saturday

The Howard County Health Department is hosting a free mass COVID-19 vaccination clinic, offering the single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine this Friday and Saturday.

The clinic will take place from 8:30 to 4 p.m. both days at the Kokomo Event & Conference Center, located at 1500 N. Reed Road. Those interested can register online by visiting ourshot.in.gov or calling 211.

“It is so important for every single eligible person to get this vaccine. All of the available COVID-19 vaccines are very effective. We need 80 to 90 percent of the population to be vaccinated to reach herd immunity. When we reach herd immunity that is when the pandemic can finally end,” said Emily Backer, MD, Howard County health officer.

As of today, 13,108 Howard County residents are fully vaccinated, up from 11,957 last week. Now, 16 percent of the population is fully vaccinated, a two-percent increase from last week. In addition, 20,837 residents have received a first dose of a vaccine. 41 percent of the population locally has received at least one dose of a vaccine, up from 37 percent last week.

Statewide, 1,291,190 Hoosiers are fully vaccinated, up from 1,133,956 last week, while another 1,827,696 have received a first dose of a vaccine. Now, 46 percent of Hoosiers are fully vaccinated or have received a first dose, up from 41 percent last week.

Here are some facts you should know:

The vaccine is available at no cost to you, but please submit your insurance information if you have it, because an administration fee may be charged to your insurance. Please bring your insurance card to the clinic.

If you live with another person who is also eligible to receive the vaccine, you will need to schedule two separate appointments.

Johnson & Johnson (Janssen) requires only a single dose for full protection. You will be considered fully protected two weeks after receiving the vaccine.

You’ll need to show proof of age at your appointment (driver’s license, state ID card, passport).

Sign up for V-safe, the after-vaccination health checker, on your smartphone, at vsafe.cdc.gov.

If you’ve been fully vaccinated:

You can gather indoors with fully vaccinated people without wearing a mask or staying six feet apart.

You can gather indoors with unvaccinated people of any age from one other household (for example, visiting with relatives who all live together) without masks or staying 6 feet apart, unless any of those people or anyone they live with has an increased risk for severe illness from COVID-19.

If you’ve been around someone who has COVID-19, you do not need to stay away from others or get tested unless you have symptoms.

Once you’re fully vaccinated, you should still:

Wear a mask and socially distance when in public or visiting an unvaccinated person at increased risk of severe illness or death from COVID-19

Avoid medium- or large-sized gatherings

Protect yourself while traveling

Get tested and stay home if symptoms develop

Learn more about the COVID-19 vaccine from the Indiana Department of Health at ourshot.in.gov.