County schools to close beginning Monday

Beginning Monday, Howard County schools will close through the end of spring break.
The schools that will be closing are Eastern School Corporation, Northwestern School Corporation, Taylor School Corporation, and Western School Corporation.
“We recognize that while this situation is not ideal for students, staff, or parents, it is important for the health and safety of our overall community,” read a statement from the schools’ superintendents. “We have used eLearning on multiple occasions and are confident that this experience will be as successful as possible given the circumstances.”
The superintendents said they will continue to monitor the situation surrounding the COVID-19 virus and its impact on schools and keep parents updated with any new changes.