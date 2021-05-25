County’s radio system still having issues

A problem that has plagued law enforcement for several years is resurfacing as first responders and dispatch still appear to have difficulty hearing one another on the county’s radio system.

Radio issues, particularly instances in which officers have trouble communicating, still are occurring, though a definitive number of how many times the issues are being flagged is unclear. The EF Johnson radio system was implemented in 2017 for over $2 million, and radio interference was reported as an issue less than a year later.

Just in 2018, one year after the radio system was purchased, problems began to plague officials. In one instance, a KPD officer who had his firearm drawn was unable to reach dispatch. In another incident that same year, firefighters from the Kokomo Fire Department responded to an incident and lost communication. As a result, firefighters were pulled out and switched over to backup channels before returning to the scene.

Now, it seems the issues are rearing their head once more, according to Howard County Sheriff Jerry Asher and Kokomo Police Department Chief Doug Stout.

Deputies and officers with both KPD and the sheriff’s office have reported various issues, ranging from not being able to transmit from certain locations to difficulties hearing or understanding orders from the dispatch system. Officials say they are working to find a solution by addressing how issues are reported.

According to Stout, KPD officers have reported difficulties in transmitting from certain locations and that he, Asher, and other officials have met to attempt to define what information is needed to diagnose the issues.

At least a couple of dispatch calls, which can be listened to on any dispatch scanner website or police scanner, in the last few weeks illustrated the communication issues.

In one instance, dispatch told an officer that they were “cutting out pretty bad” and that he could “probably only get about two-thirds of your traffic at any given time.”

On another call, dispatch said that the officer’s “modulation was all over.”

The call went as follows:

“Did it come out as broken?”

“Majorly. It sounded like a broken record coming through. I didn’t catch anything but your number.”

Asher reported a recent situation in which a call was made, and the radio system failed to transmit the call to a deputy at all.

According to Asher, issues can be reported by the users so that the contractor, in this case J&K Communications, would be notified of a problem with the radio system. That issue is logged, and J&K can track when it was reported and by whom.

Asher said he did not have the data on how many issues had been reported.

As the issues continue, Asher said the goal for public safety officials now is to revamp how that system works in order to narrow down exactly what the issues are that are being reported. In order to do so, Asher said data needs to be collected, such as who reported the issue, where they reported the issue, what went wrong, and the like. As such, a new method of reporting issues is being created.

“When somebody says a radio just doesn't work, well, that really doesn't help our situation,” Asher said. “We’ve got to know some particulars on those things. And we want to log in dispatch. Then we want to form how we're going to come up with a distribution list, to have a form to say, ‘This is where it was. This is the problem.’ We’re trying to get some particulars that will actually help our radio company, and then we're going to send those directly to the radio company amongst some other folks and have them look into that situation.”

Despite the issues, Asher said there are no radio systems that are 100 percent effective, 100 percent of the time.

“Yes, we want to be the best communication that we can possibly have for the safety of not only the city of Kokomo but Howard County, all of our officers, all of our citizens. We want to strive to be able to do the best we can. Like I said, I wish it was 100 percent. Obviously, it's not. So is it a danger? Well, what scenario are we talking about? There's somebody calling for help, you want some help. That's a problem. But there's a whole lot of other things that are going on that don't rise to that level.”

Tim Henninger, president of the Kokomo Fraternal Order of Police, said that issues had been reported, but he said he was confident that city administration would address them.

“As FOP and speaking for the body of the police department, we know there’s issues,” Henninger said. “But I’ve sought out Mayor (Tyler) Moore and the city administration, and they’ve acknowledged it. We’re having meetings and trying to get it addressed and trying to get it fixed.”

The radios have been used 902,723 times this year through May 20 this year.