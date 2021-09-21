County OKs funding for women’s work release

Howard County Community Supervision announced approval to fund a female work release program on Sept. 16.

“It feels wonderful to be able to provide the service,” Director of Community Supervision Dustin Delong said.

“Ever since we received funding, we have been working towards this goal. The advisory board has been working towards a [female] work release program for a long time.”

Jeremie Lovall, assistant chief probation officer and director of Work Release, said in a press release he is also happy the female work release program was approved.

“We have worked hard to prove that we are capable of operating a successful work release program, and we are grateful that the Indiana Department of Correction has entrusted us with this project.”

The Indiana Department of Correction awarded an additional grant of $440,000 to help with the operations of the program. The 40-bed facility that will house participants will be located in a portion of the old jail, the same building that houses the male work release program.

“The courts will have an additional tool in their toolbox for females involved in the justice system,” Delong said. “Having that availability makes a lot of difference.”

The program is available to nonviolent, low-level offenders and will allow inmates to keep their jobs while incarcerated. The new program for women will have all the same requirements as the existing program for men. Delong said many local defense attorneys have been awaiting the program because some clients they represent are eligible for work release.

“The women’s work release is going to fulfill a very necessary need in the community,” said Jeffery Elftman, a part-time public defender and lawyer at Bolinger Law Firm. “It rectifies what was previously disparate conduct between genders by allowing women an option that is not just incarceration.”

Elftman said he has advocated for a women’s work release program since the day the men’s work release program was opened. He said there have been numerous times in the past few years where female clients who would have been candidates for a work release program did not have that option.

“Once we knew it was likely to come online, I’ve had at least five clients over the summer who, we’ve just been delaying their case in an attempt to get them into that community corrections program,” Eftman said.

Howard County Commissioner and member of the Community Supervision Advisory Board Paul Wyman said the female work release program has been on the agenda ever since the men’s program opened, but there were challenges with the grant process. They were making headway last year, but the program was delayed due to the pandemic.

Wyman said the program should be operating by the beginning of next year. He suspects cases will be reviewed so women who are eligible but were sentenced before the female work release program was approved can still have the chance to join the program.

“This is a great opportunity for many of the females who are currently in our jail and also a great opportunity for women to be able to serve their time but remain productive members of the community while they do that.” Wyman said. “I firmly believe this will help keep families together. It’s a great opportunity for our community as a whole.”