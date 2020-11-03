County morgue nearing completion

Construction on the new downtown morgue is nearing completion, and it will give the coroner’s office some much-needed breathing room.

The morgue is a 1,900-square-foot addition to the Howard County Government Center that will have an expanded autopsy facility and storage unit, a vehicle port for the transportation of bodies, and an area for members of the coroner’s office to meet with families.

The expansion was needed, Seele said, as the current morgue, located at Community Howard Regional Health, only had room to hold two bodies and was becoming too small for the coroner’s office, in both size and responsibilities.

“Where the present morgue sits, it just became inappropriate for the use of the type of work we have to do,” Seele said. “Plus, it was somewhat antiquated and small. The number of coroner’s cases have doubled compared to what they were in the early ‘90s, through just death rates going up but as well as cases that are now coroner’s cases that didn’t use to have to be because of different changes in laws and different mandates. So the way that we have to conduct business and investigations, it’s not an appropriate place to take families to when it becomes things that we have to do by law.”

According to Seele, the autopsy area will follow the Centers for Disease Control COVID-19 guidelines that have been mandated recently. The new morgue is being equipped to storage eight to 12 bodies but could hold up to 20 if necessary.

The vehicle port also will add a level of privacy. EMA will transport the remains from a scene via a county-provided vehicle, and the public only will be able to view the vehicle entering the port. According to Seele, that will provide privacy he and his office desire when dealing with death investigations.

As part of the addition, updated equipment necessary for coroner’s investigations, such as video/recording equipment and computer equipment, also will be installed.

The new morgue is part of a $1.15 million expansion and renovation endeavor by the county that includes the Prosecutor’s Office and Plan Commission. These offices will join other offices in the Howard County Administration Center. Community Corrections will take over the space vacated by the Prosecutor’s Office in the Howard County Courthouse.

The project mostly will be funded by riverboat funds that have been saved by the county, with $900,000 of these dollars funding the lion’s share of the project. The county council also granted a requested additional appropriation of $250,000 from the general fund to pay for the remainder of the project.

The morgue is expected to be operational by early December.