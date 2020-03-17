County, Menges dispute ends

The saga of the legal dispute between Howard Superior I Judge Bill Menges and the Howard County Council got an unexpected final chapter, but that too appears to have closed.
On March 5, the Indiana Supreme Court shot down a motion to reconsider by Menges relating to the mandate he issued against the county in early 2019. With that, the judge’s attempt to sidestep the county’s attrition policy by forcing the county to award raises to his court employees without reducing court staffing levels ended.
In January, a special judge ruled against Menges after a hearing was held regarding the matter. It was initially thought by county officials that would end the ordeal, as it would have been up to the county to have the Indiana Supreme Court review the matter, which they declined to do. But, on Feb. 5 Menges filed a motion seeking Supreme Court review. Through that motion he cited a sole case from 1982 as precedent, and the motion claimed “the case presents issues of first impression never before addressed” by the Indiana Supreme Court. The county filed a motion to dismiss in response.
In its motion to dismiss, the county claimed there was no provision within Trial Rule 60.5, the trial rule dealing with judicial mandates, for the requested review.
“To permit review of the special judge’s ruling would serve only to unnecessarily delay finality, increase the costs of the dispute, and fester emotional responses from the public that potentially harm the republications of judges and members of the county council,” read the county’s motion to dismiss.
The Indiana Supreme Court apparently concurred, denying Menges’ motion for review and declaring the council’s motion to dismiss moot.
Then, Menges filed a subsequent second attempt at review through a response to motion to dismiss petitioner’s motion seeking Supreme Court review. That request was denied on March 5.
After the first of these denials by the Supreme Court, Howard County attorney Alan Wilson said, “We are pleased that the Supreme Court denied Judge Menges’ request that the Supreme Court review the special judge’s ruling in favor of the county council.” He also added that “it was the absolutely correct ruling, and we believe the motion to reconsider is meritless.”
Under the trial rule dictating judicial mandates in Indiana, it’s up to the county to foot the bill for all legal fees associated with the issuance of a mandate, both its own as well as the judge’s that issued the mandate. Previously, Wilson indicated the county may attempt to fight paying for any potential legal billings the judge incurred after the hearing officer issued his ruling. Wilson said, at this point, no further legal bills had been submitted to the county, so the matter of paying any such fees wasn’t currently an issue.
Even before Superior I employee pay became the subject of a mandate, the matter had simmered between county officials and Menges.
In late 2018, Menges made a request for additional funding from the county to increase the salaries of his court reporter and three assistant court reporters in order to bring their pay in line with the other courts. The county fought such requests. Menge’s employees were indeed paid less than those of the other courts, but that was due to Superior I being the only court to not partake in the county’s attrition policy. Because other courts had trimmed staffing levels, the cut positions’ salaries partially were reallocated as raises to the remaining employees. Menges repeatedly argued that his court was unable to cut a position, thus making the policy unfair.
The dispute eventually rose to the level of Menges filing his mandate, leading to the hearing before a special judge in January. The special judge denied Menges’ request, concluding that while Superior I was “the busiest of the five Howard County courts as demonstrated by the court’s utilization rate,” it didn’t struggle with employee retention and hiring to the point where the court’s operations were endangered by the lower pay. This was the threshold for proving the raises were needed.
The special judge concluded Superior I employees were “provided with benefits and have received consistent raises and bonuses that help attract and retain qualified persons.”
Legal billings from both sides amounted to nearly $75,000.