County logs 15 more COVID-19 cases

(Editor's note: This story has been updated. The Regenstrief Institute changed trend categorization's for the state and county. A previous iteration of this story incorrectly listed Howard County as "inconclusive," whereas its now been changed to "increasing.")

In today’s release of COVID-19 data, Howard County experienced the largest single-day jump in positive cases it’s had since May.

According to data released by the Indiana State Department of Health, 15 new cases of COVID-19 were recorded. The last time a larger jump in cases occurred locally was on May 28, when 20 new cases were recorded. That brought the area’s total number of positive cases to 636 since the pandemic began.

Today, the Regenstrief Institute altered the trend in Howard County for positive cases of COVID-19 from "inconclusive" to "increasing," which the organization qualifies as "a pattern of increasing daily counts." It also listed the county trend in new cases with the "early warning" label, which "indicates that one or more daily counts in the most recent three days exceeds the 7-day average preceding the three days."

The latest update from the Howard County Health Department showed that no new deaths due to COVID-19 were recorded, with the tally remaining at 64.

Statewide, Regenstrief Institute continued to categorize Indiana as “increasing” in positive cases, with 735 new cases being recorded. The ISDH data showed that the state had logged 54,080 total cases of the novel coronavirus, and 10 new deaths were also recorded in today’s update. That brings the death toll in the state to 2,602. According to Regenstrief Institute data, 75.5 percent of individuals recovered from the virus.

Additionally, 9,026 new tests were administered, bringing the total number of tests taken in the state to 595,558.

While the Regenstrief Institute continued to categorize the number of cases statewide as trending upward, it also rated the hospitalization rate for the state as trending upward for the second day running. All other trends the institute tracks, which include emergency visits, ICU admits, and deaths, were also changed from an "inconclusive" rating to "increasing."

The state COVID-19 testing center remains open at the Kokomo Senior Center through at least July 31. Anyone can get tested at no cost. To register for testing, call 888-634-1116 or make an appointment online here: https://lhi.care/covidtesting.

