County health dept: It’s currently unknown where Howard County resident contracted COVID-19

It’s currently unknown where the sole Howard County case of COVID-19 was contracted.
According to officials with the Howard County Department of Health, the local FCA US employee who tested positive for COVID-19 likely picked up the virus as it has circulated in the “general population.” They cautioned that the virus’ prevalence within the community remained low, and they continued to urge citizens to take precautionary measures.
“We assume it’s what’s called a community-acquired case … It means we don’t have any history of him having contact with somebody that had it or he wasn’t traveling to a high-risk country or those kinds of things,” said Howard County Health Officer Dr. Donald Zent.
Howard County Public Health Nursing Division Manager Jennifer Sexton said, “What it means is there is probably a virus circulating in the general area.”
Presently, the health department officials said between 15 and 20 individuals that the infected FCA worker came into contact with remained quarantined for the recommended 14-day period. No other new cases of COVID-19 have been reported in Howard County since the first case appeared.
To prevent the further spread of the coronavirus, the health officials urged local residents to limit the spread of the virus through a variety of means. That entailed measures commonly deployed to prevent the spread of other respiratory illnesses such as the flu.
Those measures include washing hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds. If soap and water aren’t available, the use of alcohol-based hand-sanitizer is encouraged. Individuals are encouraged to avoid touching their eyes, nose, and mouth with unwashed hands. Additionally, contact with people who are sick should be avoided and if individuals suspect they are sick they should stay home. Lastly, when coughing or sneezing individuals should cover their mouth and nose with a tissue, which should then be disposed of in a trash receptacle.
Health officials also are encouraging the cleaning and disinfecting of frequently-touched objects and surfaces.