County crafts solar ordinance draft: Public comment for solar ordinance ends Friday

An ordinance pertaining to future solar energy projects has been drafted by the Howard County Board of Commissioners, which now is seeking public comment on the matter before passing.

Last week, the commissioners introduced a 24-page draft that will affect future solar energy systems in Howard County. The draft comes on the heels of a 2,000-acre solar farm near Greentown awaiting approval from the Howard County Board of Zoning Appeals and details requirements for solar projects of various configurations and sizes.

An ordinance of some sort that would give the county increased oversight of solar energy projects long has been sought after by opponents of the proposed project in eastern Howard County and now represents a fulfillment of that desire from the commissioners: to have guidelines in place for when companies seek to create solar projects in the future.

The solar ordinance draft can be viewed at www.howardcountyin.gov or through the QR code provided by the Perspective. Comments can be emailed to publiccomment@howardcountyin.gov prior to the deadline at 5 p.m. on July 16.

Though the draft may not appease the opponents of the project, who argued that the ordinance may be too favorable to solar companies, Commissioner Jack Dodd said the drafted ordinance takes “the big picture” into consideration.

“I think it’s important to understand that this draft has gone through some revisions, so it’s been worked through through comments from various departments and stuff,” Dodd said. “So now it moves into the public, and we understand there’s going to be comments. Does it meet the wants and desires of everybody? No, it doesn’t. But it can’t. We have to look at the overall big picture.”

Excluding a few original additions, Howard County’s draft ordinance is nearly identical to a model solar ordinance created by the Great Plains Institute, “an organization of leaders and experts dedicated to engaging and collaborating with people, organizations, and communities to craft nonpartisan, pragmatic energy solutions that benefit the economy and environment,” according to its website.

Notably, Howard County’s ordinance allows county officials, like the commissioners or the BZA, to set certain conditions that must be agreed upon prior to approval of future solar projects. For example, either entities may require that companies provide decommissioning stipulations prior to approval to ensure that the project is taken care of after completion or in the event it shuts down.

Emerald Green Solar, a subsidiary of ENGIE, which has requested a special exemption from the BZA required to create the solar farm near Greentown, has met that requirement by including a decommissioning bond to be used following the project’s estimated 30-year time frame or in the event ENGIE shuts down.

The draft also requires that solar energy projects be removed within 120 days following the last usage date. It further states that the projects can be decommissioned if it does not produce power for 12 consecutive months. The draft gives the county power to decommission the projects through a court order.

Also worth noting is the setback requirement included in the draft, which is 150 feet from neighboring dwellings, though that can be reduced by half if the solar array has a landscape buffer as a screen. The ordinance also requires that community and large-scale solar energy systems be screened from residential dwellings. Screening is not required along highways or roadways, though the county may require screening if necessary.

ENGIE already has committed to the screening requirements, proposing tree lines and other native vegetation on the outskirts of the solar farm.

ENGIE’s project would generate an estimated 300 to 500 jobs for local workers during the construction process and, over the course of its lifetime, garner approximately $30 million in revenue after abatements, $19 of which would go to fund Eastern Howard School Corporation.

The project was initially proposed early last year and has garnered criticism and support from eastern Howard County residents.

Last month, ENGIE presented its case for a special exemption at a BZA meeting, and though a motion to approve was made, it ultimately was tabled. The case for the special exemption will be heard at this month’s BZA meeting on July 27 at the Kokomo Event and Conference Center.