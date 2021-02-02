County council rescinds approval of sheriff’s raise

Last week’s Howard County Council meeting hit a snag after the council voted to cancel an already-approved raise for the sheriff.

Last Tuesday, the council passed a vote that canceled a raise requested for Sheriff Jerry Asher that was approved in October of last year. The $3,990 raise would have been split evenly between the local income tax (LIT) fund and general fund. But the raise didn’t come, as the council said raises only can be approved during budget season, which occurred in September, just before Asher requested the raise.

The council explained the move, stating that Indiana Code 36-2-5-13 dictated “the compensation of an elected county officer may not be changed in the year for which it is fixed” based on the budget. Essentially, the salary of an elected official, such as the sheriff, must be included in the budget, and since the sheriff did not include the request in his 2021 budget, the salary ordinance was denied.

Asher brought up the issue at last week’s meeting, and council president Jamie Bolser said the council could not legally approve the raise and only realized the mistake after the statute was brought to their attention due to a study being completed on the LIT fund between the commissioners, council, auditor’s office, and an outside firm.

“… It was brought to our attention that it is not permitted under law to change that adopted salary ordinance,” Bolser said after the council meeting last week. “That is part of what we would be doing tonight. So I did reach out and ask for a legal opinion, and it looks like there’s some conflicting statutes on those. So I did want to make sure that I did communicate that with the council.”

After a motion was made to table the matter for later was shot down, Councilman Bryan Alexander moved not to grant the raise in accordance with the statute, and the motion passed. Alexander did say, however, that the council should examine the raise during the next budget season.

The sheriff’s salary has increased since 2019 when it bumped up to $115,631.93. Last year, it is was raised to $120,910. The new raise would have brought the sheriff’s salary to $124,900.

To compare, the Miami County sheriff reels in a salary of $90,000, and the Tippecanoe County sheriff makes $140,513, according to the auditor’s offices of both counties.

Asher took issue with the denial.

“I’m trying to be the nice guy here,” Asher. “Back in July, I knew the county was in a problem, had financial problems, so I thought, ‘You know what? I am not going to ask for a raise if my people that I look out for every day if they’re not going to get anything. I’m not going to ask for anything.’ Obviously, you guys, and we appreciate it very much, and I even brought it up during budget time, that you allowed them to get a 2-percent increase. As soon as that happened, that’s when I came to you guys in October and asked for my increase. So obviously the nice guy finishes last in front of everybody’s eyes here. Just a few things to think about.”

Another reason for the council’s decision laid in the LIT fund, which, according to Bolser, would not sustain any additional appropriations, prompting a study to be completed on the fund.

Despite the vote to deny the raise, Bolser said the council was working to get the raise approved another way.

“ ... I have worked with the sheriff, auditor, and our attorney to find another solution. If we receive the state’s approval, we will help advise the recommendation to the council so that it can legally be adjusted for this calendar year.”

Despite not receiving the $3,990 raise, Asher was included among those to receive a 2-percent bonus alongside other elected officials this year, which was included in the 2021 budget.

During the meeting, the sheriff also brought up the oft-discussed topic of expanding the Howard County jail, a topic that was discussed numerous times during last year’s election. Asher said overpopulation was “quickly” becoming more of a problem.

According to numbers he relayed to the council, the jail had 465 inmates housed at the jail last Tuesday morning, with an additional 44 being housed out-of-county. That was 101 more inmates than what the jail had beds for.

“Nobody wants to do that (build onto the jail). And obviously some of you guys got elected talking about such a thing, and nobody wants to do that,” Asher said. “But unfortunately, I think we’re getting to a time that it’s time to start looking at it a lot closer. I would rather build it on our terms before I go back 29 years ago when we got sued, and we had to build the jail we’re currently in 29 years ago on somebody else’s terms.”