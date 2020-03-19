County assessor’s office closed to the public

The Howard County Assessor’s Office is closed to the public, but employees still are working.
Mindy Heady, Howard County Assessor, reminded taxpayers know that documents are being accepted via US Postal Service, e-filing, or the drop box, located at 220 N. Main St.
The application for Property Tax Exemption Form 136 deadline is April 1, 2020. The business personal property filing deadline is May 15, 2020. These forms are available online at
http://www.howardcountyin.gov/administration/county-assessor.
For more information or assistance filling out these forms, call the Howard County Assessor’s Office at 765-456-2211.