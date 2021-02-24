Howard County hoping to land a hefty grant that will assist in an issue that only has been exacerbated by the COVID-19 pandemic.

County officials and the North Central Indiana Regional Planning Council are in the process of applying for a grant through the Indiana Office of Community and Rural Affairs. If selected, the county will be awarded $250,000 that could be dispersed among agencies that provide drug treatment services, like Gilead House, Family Service Association, and Turning Point: Systems of Care.

The grants are being divvied out across the state, according to council Executive Director Steven Ray, and the grant covers a “big umbrella” of issues that have worsened due to the circumstances of COVID-19.

“Given the pandemic, we have seen an increase of people’s mental health decline,” Ray said. “We’re dealing with isolation. We’re dealing with job losses, stress with the family situation, kids not going to school, and parents not being able to work, those types of things. So the Office of Community and Rural Affairs is taking some of their COVID block grant money and devoted it to COVID recovery, and that’s what this is.”

Ultimately, Howard County will be responsible for the funds, and, if received, will cut checks from the grant to those providing addiction services to ensure those agencies can serve all those seeking treatment.

According to Howard County Commissioner and Turning Point President Paul Wyman, many are looking to receive treatment but often run into financial trouble in the process. These funds will alleviate some of that problem.

“We’re applying for a $250,000 grant so that we have monies available in our community to assist individuals and families who are seeking addiction treatment and or mental health treatment,” Wyman said. “There are a lot of families in our community that desire that kind of treatment, but sometimes finances get in the way. So these dollars will help us be able to get these individuals and families the immediate treatment they need.”

2020 represented one of the worst years for drug overdoses in Howard County, which officials said directly correlated to the absence of addiction and mental health treatment during the COVID shutdowns last spring. Last year, there were 43 overdoses recorded, 15 of which occurred in the second quarter, the highest all year. 2017, the worst year on record for overdose deaths in Howard County, recorded 44.

If the grant is awarded to the county, the funds can be used to expand the much-needed services in the area.

“Basically, as we’re connecting people to services to receive treatment for addiction, if they don’t have the dollars to pay for those services right away, these dollars will be able to assist them in getting help,” Wyman said. “This way, there’s no delay in treatment, and we can continue to work on other resources long-term financially.

“This is one more way that our county is working to help individuals and families who are suffering from addiction and mental health issues,” Wyman said.