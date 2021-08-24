County announces ARP funding projects

The Howard County Highway Department garage is so old there are no women’s restroom inside.

Thanks to an announcement last week from Howard County Board of Commissioners in regards to distributing $16 million of American Rescue Plan (ARP) funds, not only will the women of the highway department have their own restroom, but they will also receive showers and a locker room as well.

The highway department garage renovations are just one of 21 projects the county announced last week. Other plans include renovations to the Government Center building, the courthouse, and the Seiberling Mansion, funds allocated for mental health, job training and housing assistance, $2 million for broadband and $3 million for drainage and water quality.

The highway department garage will receive $1.5 million for its renovations.

“Our garage was built in 1946 and it has not really been upgraded or updated since,” said Amber Toole, the highway engineer supervisor. “It is in need of a major rehab, mostly due to safety concerns and to make it much more functional and energy efficient.”

The renovations will also include a proper meeting space for department and group meetings. And modern restrooms and locker rooms.

“[They’re] not very … pleasant,” Toole said of the original facilities that are still being used today.

“This is a once in a lifetime opportunity, not only for our local government but for our community as a whole,” said Commissioner Paul Wyman. “What excites me about it is that we are going to be able to do some projects that are going to have a long-lasting, positive impact on our community.”

Support Local Journalism Now, more than ever, the world needs trustworthy reporting—but good journalism isn’t free. Please support us by making a contribution. Contribute

Wyman said the county received tremendous input on how the funding should be distributed from constituents, fellow elected officials, the county council, department heads and Howard County employees.

“We were able to take a variety of those ideas and wind up with a group of them that accomplishes touching many lives across the board,” he said.

Criteria for spending ARP funding includes responding to the economic impact of the COVID-19 pandemic in a way that assists families, businesses, and struggling industries such as tourism and travel. The funds can also be used to support frontline workers, cancel out lost revenue the local government has experienced because of COVID, and to invest in water, sewer and broadband.

Wyman said the county was looking for the longest lasting impact on the community when distributing the funds. Many of the projects selected were in line for future funding when money became available, but the windfall of ARP funding has made the projects accomplishable without adding burdens to local taxpayers.

The list of projects also includes an industrial park the county hopes will lure in new companies.

“We are very reliant on the automobile industry, so having an industrial park perhaps gives us an opportunity to diversify from that some and create jobs in a different field,” Wyman said.

The highway department will also receive $500,000 to replace vehicles and equipment.

“A lot of our trucks are very old,” explained Toole. “Nine of our current dump trucks are more than 20 years old. And these trucks are on the road every day, whether it’s paving or plowing or general maintenance of the county. Trucks of this age take a lot of maintenance and upkeep. We are constantly battling trucks that are down because of needed repairs or needed safety upgrades. It’s become difficult for us to perform our daily jobs efficiently with our older equipment.”

The current plans add up to $12.6 million of the $16 million allotted to Howard County. The county plans on saving the remaining amount for future investments.