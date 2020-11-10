Councilwoman stands by divisive political post

A recent Facebook post made by a county councilwoman has raised the eyebrows of her constituents and drawn sharp rebuke from others holding elected positions within Howard County.

Leslie Fatum, District 3 councilwoman and the lone Democrat on the council, made a recent post that decried Pres. Trump and his supporters. Fatum said that she didn’t “want to know” Trump supporters as “anything more than the most casual of acquaintances.” Howard County cast 26,400 votes (64.99 percent) for Trump in last week’s election.

Fatum continued in the post, saying that if any of her Facebook friends had or planned to vote for Trump to “please unfriend me.” She continued, “We can still be cordial when together, but the truth is that you are just not a person I care to share my thoughts, feelings, and life events with. It’s not ‘just politics;’ we truly do not share the same values and perspectives on humanity, patriotism, and love of this country (and all of its citizens) … If you value the lives of the unborn more than those of the millions struggling to survive, I simply don’t want to know you as anything more than the most casual of acquaintances.”

When asked if her opinion represented her constituents, Fatum defended her post.

“Do the president’s comments represent his constituents?” Fatum said. “To think to even equate what I said to the public comments that have been made by people who hold positions of power, much greater positions of power, is ridiculous. Frankly, I have not had one person talk to me personally about this as a constituent, as a member of the third district.”

However, District 3 constituent and GOP Chair Jennifer Jack took issue with not just the posting, but Fatum’s defense as well.

Jack said that Fatum was not representing her constituents, as was made clear by what the councilwoman said.

“I think as an elected official myself, we have a duty to represent all of our constituents,” Jack said. “I think those are very polarizing comments that she made. As GOP chair, I’m concerned that she’s not representing the values that were clearly displayed just this last election night by people in our community. We all have opinions about things. And we’re all going to differ in opinion, and that’s OK. But at the end of the day, our duty is to represent the people that we work for, and that’s the taxpayers of this community.

“Personally, I live in her council district, and I’m here to tell you that she does not represent mine or my family’s values by the comments that she’s saying regarding Pres. Trump and anybody that votes for him.”

Jack compared Fatum’s Facebook post to the social media postings of former Kokomo Common Councilman Greg Jones, who resigned his position shortly after taking office when it was revealed that he had shared anti-Islamic posts on his Facebook page.

Jack said that she “drew no distinction” between what Jones and Fatum posted. She further questioning Fatum’s opinions and again reiterating that Fatum made divisive comments, even though Howard County voted overwhelmingly in favor of Trump.

This is not the first time that Fatum has made political Facebook posts regarding Trump that some have taken issue with.

In 2016 after Trump won Indiana, Fatum posted a profanity-laden message that slammed Indiana, saying, “I am sick to death of this ridiculous state that has continued to creep a**-backwards every year I have lived here. If we don’t get our sh*t together by 2020, just say goodbye to everything you hope for your children and grandchildren.” It continued, saying “It may already be too late, thanks to the lazy morons that couldn’t be bothered to vote.”

While Jack was concerned with both posts, she took a larger issue with the most recent one.

“And my thing is, I’m not as concerned with the one that had the curse words in it as I am with the one she commented on, and it looks like within the last few days about Trump supporters,” Jack said. “That’s my problem. She is in office right now. You know that I am a Republican, so clearly I am pro-President Trump. But that doesn’t mean I take to my Facebook page as GOP chair or as an elected official and demean any Biden supporters. That’s wrong. It’s just wrong. There’s no other way to go about it.”

Howard County Democrat Chair Dara Johnson declined to comment on the posts.

Fatum was elected to the council in 2018. She is employed by Kokomo School Corp.