Councilman pushes for underpayments to be repaid

One councilman is pushing for repayments to be made to Howard County after bringing a nearly two-year-old issue to the table during a recent county council meeting.

For at least three years, from 2015 to 2018, the county undercharged four local entities — Center Township, the Howard County Recycling District, the Kokomo-Howard County Public Library, and the Howard County Convention and Visitor’s Bureau — in insurance premiums to the tune of a collective $525,576. Now, Councilman At-Large Stan Ortman thinks that money should be repaid.

The mistake was discovered in September 2018, and the employee who made it is no longer employed by the county, according to Council President Jim Papacek. The undercharging ended up resulting in the county’s health insurance fund receiving less than what it should have.

On Nov. 4, Ortman made a motion, seconded by Councilman John Roberts, to have the entities pay back the money owed. The motion intended to have a bill sent to the four entities, requiring them to pay the money back and reimburse the county.

Ultimately, the motion died, as according to county attorney Alan Wilson, the decision on whether to bill the entities was not the council’s to make.

“I’m certain that I’ve given an opinion on the issue before, and my opinion hasn’t changed,” Wilson said. “My opinion is that this is an administrative decision that falls solely to the commissioners rather than the council. I’m sure that they have discussed this in the past and made the decision not to pursue this, and I think it’s the commissioner’s decision, not the council’s. And that’s my opinion, and that was my opinion months ago when I was asked the same question.”

According to Wilson, both the commissioner and council’s roles are defined by statute. While the council is the fiscal body of the county, the commissioners are tasked with making administrative and legislative decisions. In the instance of the undercharging, the decision on whether to have the four entities reimburse the county for the mistake was on the commissioners.

Support Local Journalism Now, more than ever, the world needs trustworthy reporting—but good journalism isn’t free. Please support us by making a contribution. Contribute

When asked for background on the mistake and as to why the decision not to charge the four entities was made, Howard County Commissioner Paul Wyman told the council that an audit was completed after discrepancies were found in insurance billing in 2018. An increase to the premiums for county employees had not been passed onto the four entities, resulting in them not being charged the same amount as the rest of the units in county government.

According to Wyman, the audit was reviewed shortly after by the commissioners, Councilmen Papacek and Jeff Stout, the Howard County auditor’s office, the human resources department, and the legal department.

The decision not to charge the entities relied on a variety of factors, Wyman said, such as whether the entities would have to make budget appropriations, which could run the risk of having them leave the county insurance plan or possibly cut services to the public.

“All of our funds were healthy, and we were debt-free. And the thought of the recycling district or the library or any entity like that having to cut any type of service because of an under billing that happened over a period of years, we all just felt like that was not the right thing to do considering the great financial position, “ Wyman said.

County employees did not see an increase in premiums, however, nor did the public see an increase in taxes to make up the difference of the undercharging. In fact, more insurance premiums were received than claims from the four entities.

The matter also was brought up in a commissioner’s meeting in August 2018. According to the meeting minutes, the four entities that were being under billed were soon after notified of the updated insurance premiums, and they were brought to the correct level of payment.

Further discussion was had in last month’s meeting in regard to the policies that were in place to guarantee that the undercharging did not occur again, and Wyman assured the council that policies were created to ensure just that.

“To questions being asked about policies and procedures, we were able to put that in place in our new HR department, along with our insurance carrier and the auditor’s office to ensure that it could never happen again,” Wyman said.