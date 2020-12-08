Councilman calls for city fireworks ordinance

A Howard County councilman once again is pushing for the City of Kokomo to implement its own fireworks ordinance, which it doesn’t currently have.

Councilman John Roberts spoke before the Kokomo Common Council on Nov. 23 to call for the city to create an ordinance that would be similar in scope to what cities near the size of Kokomo have in place. Specifically, Roberts said he’d like to see an ordinance that only allows fireworks to be set off around the Fourth of July and New Year’s Eve. Currently, Indiana law allows fireworks to be set off year-round.

Referencing cities such as Lafayette, Columbus, and South Bend, Roberts encouraged the council to draft a “tolerable” fireworks ordinance.

“These are all communities that I had discovered had fireworks ordinances, and the fireworks ordinance is very clear. It’s lenient,” Robert’s said. “ … And what these all have in common is that, is that these communities, they allow for celebrations of the Fourth of July, and the window for celebration is near the Fourth of July.”

Roberts said most of the ordinances allow fireworks two weeks around the Fourth of July and again on New Year’s Eve.

Common Council President Lynn Rudolph said the matter would be reviewed at the beginning of next year.

However, Roberts previously spoke to the previous common council in 2016 on the matter as well, though no action was taken to create a Kokomo-specific ordinance.

Current fireworks laws

Indiana law allows municipalities to create their own area-specific fireworks ordinances, but as a whole, state fireworks laws are lenient.

Fireworks may be set off 365 days a year from 9 a.m. to 11 p.m. From June 29 to June 9, fireworks are allowed to be set off until midnight and until 1 a.m. on the Fourth of July. Hours also are extended to 1 a.m. on New Year’s Eve.

Certain dates and times are protected from local ordinances, meaning fireworks, at a minimum, must be allowed from June 29 to July 3 from 5 p.m. to two hours past sunset, from 10 a.m. to midnight on July 4, and again from 5 p.m. to two hours past sunset from July 5 to 9. New Year’s Eve also is protected, and fireworks must be allowed from 10 a.m. to 1 a.m.

In the last couple of decades, fireworks have gotten bigger and brighter, to the chagrin of some. In 2006, the previously out-of-state fireworks were made legal in Indiana by then-Gov. Mitch Daniels.

Support Local Journalism Now, more than ever, the world needs trustworthy reporting—but good journalism isn’t free. Please support us by making a contribution. Contribute

However, according to Kokomo Police Department Captain Tonda Cockrell, fireworks complaints in Kokomo are not that much of a problem for the police department.

“I mean we have isolated incidents of it,” Cockrell said. “We also have a noise ordinance that would fall under, and state law would pertain as well. But we just have a newly-implement ordinance bureau, so our guys are getting that up and utilized as well.”

Other municipal fireworks ordinances

Marion, Columbus, South Bend, Evansville, Fort Wayne, Clarksville, Jeffersonville, New Albany, and Sellersburg all have local fireworks ordinances in place.

Eight of those cities have stricter times set for allowing fireworks, with the majority restricting the time to 5 p.m. to two hours after sunset. Many of those ordinances list types of fireworks allowed as well.

For example, South Bend’s ordinance defines specific types of fireworks, which they define as “consumer fireworks,” that normally would be set off on the Fourth of July, such as salutes or roman candles. Those are allowed only in the said time frame. Smaller fireworks, such as sparklers or fountains, however, are not included in these restrictions.

With the specificity of an ordinance such as South Bend’s, South Bend Police Department nuisance abatement officer Keenan Lane said that complaints and violations are, for the most part, not a problem.

“The way the ordinance is written, a fine can be issued through a citation. And of course, that’s when we have the availability of officers,” Lane said. “New Year’s Eve, it’s a one-night deal. People light those off, you know, around midnight, and that’s pretty much it. We’re not seeing too much of that before or after. I think what it comes down to is that it’s more likely to be around the July 4 period. People buy more fireworks because they’re mass merchandised around that time, starting in June or so. So people start buying it then.

“Here and there people might light some of them off, just sitting around the house and saying, ‘We just wanted to try these out.’ So they might light them off then outside of the time frame that they’re supposed to. So we have a little bit of that issue going on, and a day or two after July 4 we might have a couple calls of people lighting up what’s leftover from their stock, a couple complaints like that.”

Fines may be issued per the South Bend fireworks ordinance based on how many offenses a person has had. The first fine is $100, the second $250, and $500 for the third and every subsequent offense.

However, Lane said that the most popular times for fireworks also coincide with some of the busiest times of the year for SBPD, and thus, violators of the ordinance are not always caught.

“If we do catch people outside of the realm of when they can do it, a citation may be issued, and that’s kind of where we’re at. We don’t get 100 percent of people that do, and we don’t get zero percent of people that do it. We get what we can. That time of the year, we’re very busy also. But they’ll do a lookout. Officers in the area, maybe they get a call. Maybe they don’t have a call, and they can go there and see if they can ascertain whose doing and then deal with it from there,” he said.