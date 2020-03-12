editor's pick featured

Corrections officer charged with official misconduct, trafficking with an inmate

The Howard County Prosecutor's Office has charged Tyler Swygert, 21, of official misconduct, a level 6 felony; and trafficking with an inmate, a class A misdemeanor. 

Swygert had served as a corrections officer at the Howard County Criminal Justice Center since January 2019.

The charges were filed as the result of an investigation by the Howard County Sheriff's Department. 

A warrant for Swygert's arrest was issued today out of Howard Superior Court I and had not been served as of this afternoon. Judge Wiliam Menges of Howard County Superior Court I set Swygert's bond in the amount of $10,000 with no 10-percent cash allowed. 

