Corrections officer charged with official misconduct, trafficking with an inmate

The Howard County Prosecutor's Office has charged Tyler Swygert, 21, of official misconduct, a level 6 felony; and trafficking with an inmate, a class A misdemeanor.
Swygert had served as a corrections officer at the Howard County Criminal Justice Center since January 2019.
The charges were filed as the result of an investigation by the Howard County Sheriff's Department.
A warrant for Swygert's arrest was issued today out of Howard Superior Court I and had not been served as of this afternoon. Judge Wiliam Menges of Howard County Superior Court I set Swygert's bond in the amount of $10,000 with no 10-percent cash allowed.